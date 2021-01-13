LeBron James' No-Look 3-Pointer À La Steph Curry Is Worth Several Looks
LeBron James still has a few surprises left in him.
The Los Angeles Lakers star launched a 3-point shot against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and turned to face his teammates on the bench before it swished into the basket.
LEBRON DID THE CURRY NO-LOOK THREE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ctm3uHJW2q
The Lakers loved it, of course, and outlets couldn’t help but compare James’ stunt to the famed no-look shots of fellow NBA superstar Steph Curry.
James said he was inspired in the moment by a challenge from teammate Dennis Schroder, who bet him he couldn’t make it. James said no wager can be sealed without a handshake or eye contact, so he theatrically made his 180-degree pivot to Schroder as the ball arced toward the hoop and said, “Bet it.”
LeBron says his turnaround shot was a bet with Dennis Schroder on the sideline pic.twitter.com/Jf2eeXm7Li
James scored 26 points in the defending champs’ 117-100 victory. But it was those 3 points that were truly memorable.
Here are several looks. Enjoy them all.
This angle of LeBron's no-look is incredible 🎥😳
(via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/faJENrdirW
LeBron really hit the no-look 👀 pic.twitter.com/Gch6PdiOzR
"First time I’ve seen LeBron do that.”
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/Tg46L2TI5X
Look how high up the ball still was when LeBron turned around to look at the bench pic.twitter.com/ru2yCkPkGJ
LEBRON IN HIS BAG, LEAGUE IS DONE pic.twitter.com/TcyGIIWqcu
