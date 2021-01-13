LeBron James' No-Look 3-Pointer À La Steph Curry Is Worth Several Looks

LeBron James still has a few surprises left in him.

The Los Angeles Lakers star launched a 3-point shot against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and turned to face his teammates on the bench before it swished into the basket.

LEBRON DID THE CURRY NO-LOOK THREE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ctm3uHJW2q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

The Lakers loved it, of course, and outlets couldn’t help but compare James’ stunt to the famed no-look shots of fellow NBA superstar Steph Curry.

James said he was inspired in the moment by a challenge from teammate Dennis Schroder, who bet him he couldn’t make it. James said no wager can be sealed without a handshake or eye contact, so he theatrically made his 180-degree pivot to Schroder as the ball arced toward the hoop and said, “Bet it.”

LeBron says his turnaround shot was a bet with Dennis Schroder on the sideline pic.twitter.com/Jf2eeXm7Li — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 13, 2021

James scored 26 points in the defending champs’ 117-100 victory. But it was those 3 points that were truly memorable.

Here are several looks. Enjoy them all.

This angle of LeBron's no-look is incredible 🎥😳



(via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/faJENrdirW — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 13, 2021

LeBron really hit the no-look 👀 pic.twitter.com/Gch6PdiOzR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 13, 2021

Look how high up the ball still was when LeBron turned around to look at the bench pic.twitter.com/ru2yCkPkGJ — Ali B (@ali_behpoornia) January 13, 2021

LEBRON IN HIS BAG, LEAGUE IS DONE pic.twitter.com/TcyGIIWqcu — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 13, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.