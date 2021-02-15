LeBron James has no doubt he could have made an NFL roster in 2011

LeBron James previously has said he had begun training for football during the 2011 NBA lockout and was serious about a tryout with the Cowboys.

The Lakers star, in fact, has a contract from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones framed in his office.

James revealed in a recent interview with TheAthletic.com that the Seahawks also offered him a chance to tryout in 2011, and he “seriously considered” playing football.

“I would have made the team,” James told TheAthletic.com. “I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don’t mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I’d have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I’d have tried, but I would have made the team.

“I just know what I’m capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age.”

James was 26 at the time, though he had not played football since his junior year of high school.

He starred as a receiver in high school, receiving interest from Florida State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Florida, among others.

“Urban Meyer recruited me,” James said. “I think at the time he was the wide receiver coach at Notre Dame. So yeah, I was getting recruited by all the big-time schools.”

James has never lost his love of football.

“I just love the sport. I watch it all the time. It’s just in me. It’s how I grew up,” James said.

