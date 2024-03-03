Advertisement

LeBron James, Nike, Billie Jean King congratulate Caitlin Clark for breaking all-time NCAA scoring record

Caitlin Clark led No. 6 Iowa past No. 2 Ohio State 93-83 to close out the regular season on Sunday afternoon

Ryan Young
Staff writer
·3 min read
4

Caitlin Clark made history on Sunday afternoon in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes star officially surpassed Pete Maravich and became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer while pushing No. 6 Iowa past No. 2 Ohio State 93-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Clark dropped 35 points in the game, which pushed her to 3,682 points in her career.

Clark, who needed just 18 points to break Maravich’s record entering Sunday’s regular season finale, already broke Kelsey Plum’s scoring record on the women’s side. She passed Lynette Woodard’s scoring record last week, too, which left only Maravich’s to top.

Woodard, along with other stars like rapper Travis Scott, former WNBA star Maya Moore, “Jake From State Farm,” and former MLB pitcher Nolan Ryan were all in attendance in Iowa City on Sunday.

Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Once Clark broke the record, plenty of big names in the basketball world immediately started congratulating her — including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points on Saturday night.

Nike, which has been all over Clark’s record-setting year, released an incredible new ad immediately after the record was broken, too.

Nike, which put up a massive mural of Clark shooting in downtown Iowa City earlier in the week, completed it on Sunday, too. The company hung up a second banner of a basketball hoop on a parking garage across the street.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iowa Women's Basketball (@iowawbb)

Clark announced on Thursday that she planned to declare for the WNBA Draft later this year, too, instead of returning to Iowa City for a fifth season. She’s widely expected to go No. 1 overall in that draft, which would send her to the Indiana Fever.

The Fever, of course, joined in on congratulating Clark for her record on Sunday.

Scott, Billie Jean King and others made sure to congratulate Clark, too.

Clark and the Hawkeyes will now advance to the Big Ten tournament, which starts next week in Minneapolis.