LeBron James with the nice feed

The Lakers are currently in a Western Conference play-in spot with nine games to play.
Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell combined to score 92 points.
The Lakers superstar said Saturday night that "everybody wanted to see me fail when I got to the league," but that simply isn't true.
How difficult will it be for someone to catch LeBron James on the NBA's all-time scoring list? Consider these fun facts.
The Jets are upgrading their pass rush after losing Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Tom Haberstroh to talk about the NBA’s gambling problem, the Lakers beating the Bucks without LeBron James, all of the playoff races still yet to be determined and a lot more.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of baseball season with an Opening Day starter draft, as well as give their picks for the 2024 major awards and reaction to Jordan Montgomery signing with the D-backs.