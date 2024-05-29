LeBron James NBA free agency countdown clock has Suns fans buzzing: 'Like father like sun'

The official-sounding LeBron.com website has created a stir among Phoenix Suns fans for its simple four-word message.

"Like father like sun."

Only it isn't official.

The site, whose owner isn't known, also has a countdown clock that was set to reach 0:00 on Sunday, June 30, which just so happens to be during the period when NBA teams can start to negotiate with free agents.

Speculation has swirled around the Suns and LeBron James and his son, Bronny James in recent days with reports that the younger James will only work out for select NBA teams before the NBA Draft on June 26 and June 27 and speculation that the older James could potentially join his son in Phoenix, were the Suns to select him with the No. 22 pick.

The "Like father like sun" message further captivated Suns fans dreaming of LeBron James opting out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers to become a free agent and then potentially signing a veteran's minimum deal with Phoenix after the Suns potentially draft Bronny James.

LeBron James' official website is LeBronJames.com (which does not have a countdown clock), but the LeBron.com page's message and countdown clock still had Suns fans buzzing.

LeBron James Suns speculation swirls around unofficial site's countdown clock

A countdown to the start of NBA Free Agency, along with the words “Like father like sun”, is all that currently shows on https://t.co/MwqhmpTcqK 👀



It’s official — LeBron and Bronny are Suns. pic.twitter.com/gI1MRsYejp — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) May 28, 2024

Not sure if this website is officially affiliated with LeBron, or what’s even going on here, but…



I smell smoke 💨



Shoutout to @SpittinVenoms for pointing it out ⬇️ https://t.co/MSSU6pC0D9 — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) May 28, 2024

WAIT https://t.co/hrsa3lq4if is a countdown clock to just a few hours after NBA’s free-agency negotiating period opens?!?!?



OK... who decided to troll the Suns? — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) May 28, 2024

I'm hearing there will be fireworks on the 4th of July👀 — Ian Zwerling basketball enjoyer (@Ian_Zwerling) May 28, 2024

There might be something to the countdown clock at https://t.co/tND1GGt3Nt after all 🤔 #LikeFatherLikeSun 🌞 pic.twitter.com/gcNrLFHwxI — The Perpetual Shadow Band 🏴‍☠️ (@SpittinVenoms) May 29, 2024

Nothing is official man !! Im not against having LBJ here but you think he could accept a vet minimum?? Also I would like the team to get a bit younger and brining Lebron would make us super old team ! But let’s say is only for a year or 2 if he brings us a chip im down — Gabriel Leyva (@Gleyvac34) May 28, 2024

Check out the "like father like Sun" countdown clock over at https://t.co/cKOSAT55Kr



There's definitely some smoke 😲 — The Perpetual Shadow Band 🏴‍☠️ (@SpittinVenoms) May 28, 2024

Could LeBron James really come to the Phoenix Suns?

The odds of LeBron James ending up in Phoenix have to be considered extremely unlikely at best (actually, they might surprise you), but some fans are going to hold out hope as long as they can.

The countdown clock gives them another reason to have even the smallest sliver of belief that LeBron James could end up in Phoenix.

