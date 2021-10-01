LeBron James names three Lakers who have stood out in practice

The Los Angeles Lakers have 11 new players on the guaranteed roster for next season, so learning the system is a priority for the team.

Only LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker return from last season’s roster. Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard are familiar with how head coach Frank Vogel and company like to operate.

It puts the Lakers in an interesting position entering the new season because most of the other contenders return their core intact. The Lakers need to sort out who the core players are.

The days leading up to the season opener usually foreshadows that, and during the first few days of practice, James noted three players who have emerged thus far.

“I would say K. Nunn (Kendrick Nunn), Baze (Kent Bazemore) and DJ [DeAndre Jordan].”

Nunn is coming off two solid seasons with the Miami Heat as a scoring-minded guard who can set players up for shots. He can space the floor or drive to the rim, giving L.A. an extra scoring option.

Bazemore should have a prominent role given his 3-and-D status on the squad. He made over 40% of his 3s last season and is arguably the best defensive wing.

Jordan will likely compete with Howard for bench minutes, but to see him emerge in the eyes of James could see Jordan playing more at center with Davis at power forward.

The more practices the team has, the more players will stand out.