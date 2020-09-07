LeBron James moved into second all-time in playoff three pointers made

LeBron James is not the shooter Ray Allen was. It’s not particularly close.

Longevity, however, can help one climb the NBA’s all-time lists.

LeBron hit one three all game Sunday, late in the second quarter over James Harden (LeBron missed his other four attempts).

That one make, however, moved LeBron past Allen on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made in the playoffs list.





LeBron is at 386, Allen is at 385. A few of those from Allen helped LeBron win a title in Miami.

On top of the list is Stephen Curry at 470. LeBron may be ageless, but he’s not playing long enough to catch Curry. Not even close. Klay Thompson is fourth on that list and may pass Allen and LeBron eventually.

Still, it speaks to LeBron’s game and just how many playoff games he’s been in (246 over 17 years) that he is now second on the three-pointers made list.

