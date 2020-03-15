Social media is buzzing about LeBron James' poster dunk on Jusuf Nurkic on this day two years ago.

LeBron James flew in and rocked the rim as Nurkic contested.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was an amazing athletic feat.

"That one is going to be shown for a long time," the ever humble LeBron James said postgame. "That one will last forever."

"So disrespectful," CJ McCollum joked about James' dunk on Nurkic.

What was left out is that despite LeBron's 35 points in 41 minutes on the court... the Cavaliers lost.

Cleveland got within 105-102 with just less than three minutes left, but ran out of gas.

Not to go overlooked was CJ McCollum's team-high 29 points in the contest.

The Trail Blazers win was their 11th straight. They would go on to win two more games before their 13-game win streak was snapped.

So, nice dunk, LeBron... but also, nice loss.

LeBron James may have gotten the dunk, but Trail Blazers got the win originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest