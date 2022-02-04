LeBron James, Malik Monk react to Lakers’ last-second loss to Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers were on the way to another double-digit loss until another comeback made the game close.

After trailing by 17 points in the third quarter against the L.A. Clippers, Russell Westbrook energized a comeback in the fourth quarter that made the game entertaining again.

The Lakers regained the lead late, but the Clippers didn’t let their rivals take full control. Both teams went back and forth, matching clutch shots, and most of the action transpired in the final minute.

However, the Lakers couldn’t pull off the win. Anthony Davis’ floater at the buzzer rimmed out.

See what LeBron James and Malik Monk had to say on Twitter about the loss:

LeBron after Monk's 3-pointer gave the Lakers the lead

Money Making LIK!!!!!!!!! Bang bang. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2022

LeBron after Reggie Jackson's layup with 4.1 seconds remaining

Great Game!! Mr. October with a big time shot to end it. Salute — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2022

LeBron again after the game ended

Just needed 1 stop down the stretch! Bros battled though on the 2nd night of a b2b — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2022

Monk's long one-word reaction

Damnnnnnnnnn😒😒😒🤦🏾‍♂️ — Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) February 4, 2022

