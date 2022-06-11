LeBron James on Luka Doncic: He’s gigantic, has the ball on a string and his vision… that’s why I love him

Among the guests of the fourth episode of the fifth episode of Uninterrupted The Shop, LeBron James talked about Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic. “His size. I mean he’s gigantic. A 6-8 point guard. He’s 225 pounds. He has the ball on a string. And more importantly, his vision. That’s why I love him,” he replied to a question about what makes the Dallas Mavericks leader special.

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

LeBron James: “[Luka Doncic] will walk the ball up ten straight times and get to his spot every single time, just because of his pace”

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:16 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Stephen Curry last night:

✅ 43 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 7-14 3P

Curry is just the third player in NBA Finals history to record at least 40p/10r with five 3P made.

He joins Kevin Durant (2018) and LeBron James (2020). pic.twitter.com/yscvmeWbmG – 10:01 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

LeBron, other NBA players react to Stephen Curry dropping 43 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/11/leb… – 9:32 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Steph Curry erupted for 43 points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics, LeBron James chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/11/leb… – 3:11 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

What do LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Joel Embiid have in common?

They all couldn’t resist commenting on Stephen Curry’s Game 4 performance 🎆

basketnews.com/news-173406-nb… – 1:54 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

From the NBA’s postgame notes, a stat that best sums up how incredibly Steph has been in this series: Stephen Curry, 34, has joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only players age 34 or older to score at least 40 points in an NBA Finals game. – 1:47 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

LeBron and Wade doing the @killakow “I was told Steph Curry wasn’t a good shooter” tweet – 12:33 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LeBron James can be a free agent in 2023

Andrew Wiggins can be a free agent in 2023

Stephen Curry under contract in Golden State through 2026

Y’all have a good night ✌️🏾🤣😐 – 12:31 AM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

So far, Steph Curry’s usage rate this year is the highest in an NBA Finals since LeBron James in 2015. pic.twitter.com/fbBKH5rc5O – 12:20 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Steph is the 2nd oldest player with 40 pts and 10 rebs in the Finals (LeBron). He’s the only player ever with 40 pts, 10 rebs, 7 threes. – 11:44 PM

Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15

That was just about the best performance of Steph Curry’s career. LeBron like in putting the team on his back and not letting it lose #NBAFinals – 11:42 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The only players age 34 and older with a 40-10 game in the Finals:

1. LeBron James.

2. Stephen Curry.

End of list. – 11:25 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

Bad shot selection vs GS 🟰 💀 – 11:22 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

🧑🏽‍🍳 – 11:21 PM

Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr

Steph Curry playing the LeBron role from 2015 – 10:55 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

We don’t, but prob need to start talking CURRY (and rest) like we do other 1 great player teams that have gotten to this point. Cause that is reality now. Prob why the LeBron stans scared he could possibly pull off. – 10:50 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Millions of people love Steph, but no one more than LeBron. And I love that haha – 10:46 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

Chef is INSANE!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 – 10:44 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors’ 30-something core is out to buck a lot of NBA history:

-KG’s last chip? He was 32

-Kobe’? He was 31

-LeBron’s last full-season chip? 31

-Magic was 28, Larry 29, Isiah 29

-Exceptions: MJ (35), Timmy 37 – 8:50 PM

Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers

Headline: “LeBron James Wants To Own A Team In Las Vegas.”

My reaction:

Me, too!

#MeToo – 5:20 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

LeBron James said he wants to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

What would that likely cost? What needs to happen behind-the-scenes? Is the NBA even considering expansion?

@Tommy Beer breaks down LeBron’s goal and whether it’s realistic: basketballnews.com/stories/ifwhen… – 5:03 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

This week’s Hoop Collective @YouTube exclusive with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon: LeBron James says he wants to own a team. Will he? youtu.be/kKxZK1KycKE – 5:00 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss potential Laker free agent targets, LeBron’s plan to own a Vegas NBA team and my thought experiment fake trade: Russ for Gobert. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork

youtube.com/watch?v=StJPO8… – 3:10 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Why LeBron and everyone else will have to be patient when it comes to NBA expansion … plus all the latest trade, draft and coaching scuttle … all via my latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-truth-ab… – 1:28 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo had the most double-doubles in the 2022 NBA Playoffs 🔥

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 🔟

🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo 9⃣

🇨🇲 Joel Embiid 8⃣

🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo 6⃣

🇺🇸 Ja Morant 6⃣ – 12:53 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Jalen Brunson is the Mavs biggest FA decision. The biggest reason to keep him is they need the production he provides when Luka doesn’t play. Luka’s missed 10+ games in 3 of his 1st 4 yrs, & might miss more this yr, since due to his busy summer he figures to have more load mgmt – 10:29 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic, exactly two weeks since the Mavs’ playoff run ended ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yIFC8Y1lvo – 3:22 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Luka Doncic will finish with the most double-doubles in this playoffs, with 10.

None of the remaining players can catch up to him. pic.twitter.com/mWL27la2N0 – 10:24 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Boban’s best current starting five would be SCARY 😳 Imagine Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic in the same lineup 👀

🎥 @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/GXdGIVDxI6 – 10:11 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Slovenia faces problems with Luka Doncic’s and Goran Dragic’s insurance for FIBA window 😬 pic.twitter.com/0sgl5ToQ7c – 5:06 AM

James, 37, recently called Doncic his favorite player in the league adding to his praise for the 23-year-old Slovenian. “He can control a game. He doesn’t even have to shoot. Literally, he’ll walk the ball up ten straight times and get to his spot every single time, just because of his pace,” he added to the conversation with fellow guests of the show shared on YouTube, “He knows when he comes off a pick and roll if they’re hard showing or if they hedging or if they dropping the pick and roll. He knows I can turn the corner because I got this shoulder, and I know the third line of defense, when I get there, if I just slow down and use my pivots, not even jump, just the Euro one-two, this guy’s flying by every time. It’s the mind.” -via EuroHoops.net / June 11, 2022

League sources tell me that former Mavericks, Timberwolves and Pistons executive Tony Ronzone has been hired by Wasserman’s player representation division to replace George David, who departed his role as the agency’s vice president of basketball operations in September 2021 to rejoin the Pistons’ front office. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 10, 2022

Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic are ready to help their country in the upcoming FIBA window, but the Slovenian basketball federation (KZS) faces unexpected hurdles. At the beginning of May, KZS’ president Matej Erjavec told that the amount of insurance for Luka Doncic’s contract for FIBA World Cup qualifying games is still unknown. However, the situation remains the same to this day. -via BasketNews / June 9, 2022