LeBron James: Luka Doncic is my favorite player under 25

There has been no shortage of young superstars emerging in the NBA this year. Ja Morant had quite a run with the Memphis Grizzlies while Jayson Tatum is still vying for the title with the Boston Celtics after taking down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champs Milwaukee Bucks. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, however, neither of these two cornerstone studs stands out as his favorite. According to the Lakers talisman himself, this honor goes to Mavs superstar Luka Doncic: “LUKA. He’s my fav player!!” LeBron responded when asked who his favorite player under 25 is.

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

My boy posted a pic of Luka Doncic w/a Dallas shag. I’m 😵 💀 ☠️. – 10:41 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Part 1 of our conversation with @damanr! We talk about the Lakers’ upcoming offseason, how they stack up against the west, and whether you can still build around LeBron. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 8:44 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

The truest thing Pat Beverley ever said was ‘if LeBron hoopin, we all hoopin.’ 🤷🏻 – 8:38 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

Aight fire off – 8:33 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

Q&A folks??? – 8:30 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Per 36 in Playoffs

Year 4 LeBron

20.2 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 6.4 Ast, 1.4 Stl, 42%FG, 7.9 FTA

Year 4 Luka

31.4 Pts, 10.1 Reb, 6.6 Ast, 1.6 Stl, 47%FG, 7.8 FTA

LeBron carried the 2007 Cavs to the Finals, setting the stage for a GOAT career.

Luka is one series away from his 1st Finals. – 7:59 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Luka Doncic: “Honestly, I am really happy. You can’t get this smile off my face; I am just really happy. Honestly, I think we deserve this… We came here with a statement. Game 7. We believed, our locker room believed, everybody believed.” basketballnews.com/stories/luka-d… – 7:53 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Former Mavs coach Rick Carlisle on @1053thefan about Luka Doncic: “I don’t have any question in my mind that there will be multiple MVPs in his future. There will be championships in his future. He has a real, great, natural sense for the moment.” – 7:12 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points ever in a Game 7:

48 — Kevin Durant

47 — Dominique Wilkins

47 — Sam Jones

46 — Luka Doncic

(Submitted by @durantmuse) pic.twitter.com/gVbLuooWsw – 6:49 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Highest PPG by a Heat player in a playoff run (min 10 games):

30.3 — LeBron in 2012

28.7 — Jimmy in 2022

(Submitted by @HEATmuse) pic.twitter.com/BXAyXN0PkD – 6:48 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Steph Curry’s thoughts after Mavs’ Game 7 win: “Obviously Luka’s doing what he’s doing, putting up crazy numbers. The way he finished out that series was pretty special.” – 6:43 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Chris Paul last night: “I’ll be back next year. I’m not retiring tomorrow.” But tomorrow comes for us all, and if today belongs to Luka Doncic, won’t tomorrow belong to him too? sports.yahoo.com/chris-paul-run… – 6:27 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

On overreaction Monday: Luka is great, but I saw someone say he’s better than Year 4 Jordan. And Chris Paul has had some tough playoff moments, including last night, but he’s still all-time great. Can we agree on that? Cool – 5:28 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

“That was savagery on a whole other level.”

@Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja revisit the moment from Game 7 when Luka cooked Deandre Ayton: https://t.co/Sqid9MVViI pic.twitter.com/MA7gehC69d – 5:07 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Column: Luka Doncic is undeniable. Chris Paul.. not so much + more for @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:18 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

🔮Jason Kidd’s “crystal ball” has unlocked another level of Luka Doncic’s game according to @Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison.

#MFFL | @BCusterTV | @LegsESPN pic.twitter.com/dpUkPAdN6L – 3:46 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Luka Doncic’s legend grows as Chris Paul gets exposed #NBA #Mavs #Suns nypost.com/2022/05/16/luk… via @nypostsports – 3:44 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Just had an emergency dentist appointment so that I could pull off the Luka Smile at pickup this week 😃 pic.twitter.com/tJoOdblfYL – 3:41 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk w/@damanr about the Lakers’ standing in the west, LeBron’s future, offseason moves and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtube.com/watch?v=Bww9gr… – 3:31 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

5 storylines for Mavericks-Warriors: Stats say Luka Doncic is the best player left in the playoffs dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:18 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Dallas built a rounded team around Luka after he signed his $207M contract. Then, they added leadership with people he trusted:

– Hired J Kidd as coach

– Hired his national coach Igor Kokoskov as lead assistant

– Hired Nico Harrison as GM

frontofficesports.com/why-luka-donci… via @FOS – 2:54 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Mavs humiliating the Suns, CP3 and Booker’s G7 duds, LUKA, what’s next for Phoenix, fake Ayton trades, and Warriors-Mavs deep dive preview. Then @Brian Scalabrine on BOS outlasting Giannis, Heat-Celtics preview:

Apple: apple.co/3wqszMi – 2:01 PM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

How many Mavs/Luka segments y’all want from us today?

@BenRogers @Krystina_Ray @ktfuntweets – 1:53 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Svetislav Pesic says Jokic and Doncic are the best Europeans to ever play in NBA

sportando.basketball/en/svetislav-p… – 1:53 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Luka is a legend, but when the entire Suns team can’t score, the story is also about the Mavericks’ defense. https://t.co/0pdKkh7brf How do they do it? BRING IT IN with @David Thorpe @jshector pic.twitter.com/MKfG0eq7Sx – 1:41 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After blowing out the Suns in Game 7, Luka Doncic and the Mavs will officially meet the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/15/mav… – 1:00 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, w/@damanr (part 1)! We discuss where the Lakers stack up around the west, offseason priorities and whether committing to LeBron still works. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:47 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“What I was really watching was, just, greatness.”

Hear what @BCusterTV & @LegsESPN had to say about Luka Doncic and the @Dallas Mavericks after they win Game 7 in Phoenix to advance to the Western Conference Final!

#dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/oUAYcX2Lrc – 12:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Top 5 MVP voting for 2022:

1. Nikola Jokic

2. Joel Embiid

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Devin Booker

5. Luka Doncic

It’s the first time since media started voting for MVP in the 1980-81 season that none of the top 4 made the conference finals that season. – 11:46 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

MVP vote getters this season:

1. Eliminated

2. Eliminated

3. Eliminated

4. Eliminated

5. Luka Doncic

6. Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/c5Qc2lETBh – 11:44 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors-Mavericks series preview: Biggest questions, key matchup, predictions and more

It all starts with the Warriors’ defense on Luka Doncic theathletic.com/3313054/2022/0… – 10:48 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

The series Luka had vs Phoenix was just outstanding in every way. 32.6 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 7.0 apg, 2.1 spg. The only higher scoring averages in a playoff series in Mavs history are:

Luka 35.7 vs LAC (2021)

Dirk 34.4 vs DEN (2009)

Dirk 33.3 vs MIN (2002)

Ro Blackman 32.8 vs POR (1985) – 10:32 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from May 15:

– L. Doncic: 35 pts, 10 reb, +37

– S. Dinwiddie: 30 pts, 11-17 fg, 25 min

– G. Williams: 27 pts, 6 reb, 2 blk

– Giannis: 25 pts, 20 reb, 9 ast

– J. Brunson: 24 pts, 6 reb, 30 min

– J. Tatum: 23 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast

– Jr. Holiday: 21 pts, 5 reb, 8 ast – 10:29 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – Luka Doncic and Dallas made Phoenix look like Utah and it was a bad day for Centers – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/luka-donc… – 10:09 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Leaders in each statistical category in the Mavs-Suns series:

Points:

1. Luka Doncic: 228

2. Devin Booker: 164

Assists:

1. Doncic: 49

2. Chris Paul: 40

Rebounds:

1. Doncic: 69

2. D. Ayton: 57

Steals:

1. Doncic: 15

2. Mikal Bridges: 9

3-pointers:

1. Doncic: 22

2. Crowder: 16 – 10:06 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie last night:

🔥 Doncic – 35 PTS, 78.9 eFG%

🔥 Dinwiddie – 30 PTS, 90.0 eFG%

They are just the fifth teammates in NBA history to each score at least 30 points with a 75 eFG% in the same playoff game.

They are the only pair to do so in a Game 7. pic.twitter.com/C99A73itIr – 9:31 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Luka Doncic last night:

✅ 35 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 6-11 3P

It’s the second time Doncic has scored at least 35 points with five 3P made in a Game 7.

He’s the only player in NBA history to record multiple such games. pic.twitter.com/1EzSX55qQ6 – 9:21 AM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

The LUKA 1 • GAME 7! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/RlxxwmUJuj – 9:19 AM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Final segment of @FTFonFS1 starts now… should I take it easy on @Chris Broussard & @kevinwildes or finish them off for good for their egregious Mavs & Luka opinions? – 9:19 AM

Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56

Will this season have us rethinking our top 5 NBA guys with Luka and Tatum ascending? – 9:18 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Luka Doncic in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:

✅ 315 PTS

✅ 101 REB

✅ 66 AST

Doncic is just the third player in NBA history to record at least 300p/100r/50a through his first 10 games of a postseason.

He joins Oscar Robertson (1963) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2022). pic.twitter.com/bE5F1wC3iG – 9:01 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Luka in the Suns series:

— More points than Booker

— More rebounds than Ayton

— More assists than CP

— More steals than Mikal pic.twitter.com/weRy9Nh8j6 – 8:42 AM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Why Luka is already one of the greatest to ever do it. Right now on @FTFonFS1 – 8:32 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I wonder how beneficial all of those years playing against LeBron will be for Golden State as they prepare for Luka.

Different players obviously, but Draymond and Kerr have a lot of experience planning for heliocentric megastars. – 1:09 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Warriors finish road back to top post KD and injuries.

Luka notches pantheon young superstar title.

Pat Riley completes post-LeBron/Wade rebuild.

Celtics with potential all-time shut the haters up title.

Four pretty awesome outcomes on the table. – 10:31 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

When you see Giannis put on the performances he did and his team still fall short due in part to one major injury it makes you appreciate the LeBron 8 consecutive Finals streak even more. So many things that could go wrong along the way and yet this man was a constant. – 10:31 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

I said it on @FTFonFS1 right after it happened… But CP3 & Booker mocking Luka at the Game 2 presser had REAL LBJ & Wade mocking Dirk during ‘11 Finals vibes.

Then, Booker pulled the “Luka Special” bullshit.

Now, Luka has 27 at the half… and CP3 & Booker have made ZERO shots. – 9:00 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Giannis vs. Tatum reminded me a bit of LeBron vs. Dwight in 2009.

The loser was the better overall player, but the other was close enough for his superior supporting cast to carry him over the top. The No. 1 player lost to another top-five guy on a better team. – 6:41 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2018, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James had 42 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in a postseason loss to the Celtics.

It was the third 40-point triple-double of James’ postseason career, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson for the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/xglDDyGPtX – 4:01 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

YESSIR!!!!!! WE ARE THE #EmiratesFACup WINNERS!!!!!!! @LFC 🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑 pic.twitter.com/ZgxsC1qTC9 – 2:42 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

MOOD!!!!!!!!!!! @LFC pic.twitter.com/aIlYqH34Cq – 2:41 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Best East road performances in a must-win Game 6 in last 10 years

2022: Jayson Tatum, 46 points

2012: LeBron James, 45 points masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:24 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Most points in a playoff win, facing elimination, on road:

50: Wilt Chamberlain, PHL at BOS, 1960

46: Jayson Tatum, BOS at MIL, 2022

45: LeBron James, MIA at BOS, 2012

45: Kawhi Leonard, LAC at DAL, 2021

(ps: Jamal Murray had 50 in a “road” game in the bubble vs. Utah in 2020) – 10:07 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: LeBron, Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss “in a good place right now” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/14/rep… – 10:01 AM

