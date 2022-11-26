LeBron James loves TD catch by Marvin Harrison Jr. to give Ohio State the lead
LeBron James knows greatness.
So when the Akron native and Los Angeles Lakers’ star says someone is the best in the country at a position it pays to listen.
Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud in the second quarter on Saturday to give Ohio State a 20-17 lead over Michigan.
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?! 🔥@MarvHarrisonJr reels one in for an @OhioStateFB TD! 💪 pic.twitter.com/rI2MqsaMdh
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2022
James reacted swiftly.
The ABSOLUTE BEST WR in the country!! #18 Jr
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 26, 2022
Did that TD celebration like @KingJames 🔥 💪@MarvHarrisonJr x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/DKC0T4H95I
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2022