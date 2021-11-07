LeBron James loves it as Browns’ Denzel Ward with pick-six of Joe Burrow
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Denzel Ward went against Joe Burrow from 2015-2017 in practices at Ohio State.
The Cleveland Browns’ DB used some of what he learned Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals’ QB.
Watch as Ward reads Burrow perfectly and jumps the route for an interception that turns into a 99-yard pick-six.
The play gave the Browns a 7-0 lead after the PAT.
DENZEL WARD. 100-YARD PICK-6. #Browns
📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/6YCHI0bBH7
— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021
Ohio native LeBron James liked what he saw.
Pick 6 @denzelward!!! Yessir ✊🏾
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2021