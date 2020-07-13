LeBron James, Lou Williams, and More Tweet Support for Adrian Wojnarowski

On Sunday afternoon, LeBron James added his name to the #FreeWOJ movement with a pretty hard to misinterpret tweet that said "#FreeWOJ!!!" with some fist bump emojis:

James' tweet comes during the same weekend in which it was reported that ESPN had suspended their star NBA writer/reporter Adrian Wojnarowski (see "Woj," which I'm pretty sure you already knew if you clicked on this) without pay after he sent an email saying "Fuck you" in response to a press release from Josh Hawley, a Republican U.S. Senator from Missouri.

That email was publicized/tweeted out by Hawley on Friday, and came after the senator addressed a letter to league commissioner Adam Silver asking why the NBA hadn't approved slogans in support of law enforcement and the military (or slogans critical of China's Communist Party) for players to wear on their jerseys when games are played later this month. The letter (which can be read here) also made a point to criticize the NBA for choosing to maintain their business relationship with China over advocating for Hong Kong.

Adrian Wojnarowski has been suspended by ESPN for sending a profane email to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, per @sportsrapport.



The suspension is without pay and ESPN has scrapped his trip to Orlando this week to report from the NBA bubble, per @AndrewMarchand. pic.twitter.com/KqzKSVcNuR — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) July 12, 2020

Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad ⁦@Outkick⁩ pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

In response to the blow-up, Wojnarowski put out an apology that was, well, probably nudged a little by the ESPN higher-ups:

His suspension is set to last for two weeks, according to reports.

Anyway, fast forward to Sunday and, in addition to James, several other players also expressed support for the reporter. Cue some more tweets:

