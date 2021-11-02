LeBron James Lookalike Identified By LeBron James Himself

LeBron James confirmed the identify of a “lookalike”fan who was spotted near him during the Lakers game against the Rockets on Halloween.

It didn’t take a lot of sleuthing for the NBA star. He and the mystery man are longtime friends, and James acknowledged some resemblance in a funny Twitter post.

But first, let’s rewind to when fans began chattering on Twitter about the “doppelganger” sitting near James at Staples Center. A photo taken of them off of a TV left people jokingly hypothesizing about “a glitch in the matrix” and “time travel.”

Year 19 LeBron James & time traveler LeBron James in the same frame pic.twitter.com/wyvyRycOLa — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) November 1, 2021

James later picked up on the vibe of the thread and wrote: “True definition of 2 places at the same damn time!! Somebody tell Pat C if he wants to be me for Halloween just ask me. LOL.”

AYO!! True definition of 2 places at the same damn time!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Somebody tell Pat C if he wants to be me for Halloween just ask me. LOL https://t.co/XcZ8jeIGYk — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 1, 2021

The man in question is fashion designer Patrick Christopher, according to an ESPN reporter. He was briefly an NBA player, and he’s the brother of Rockets rookie Josh Christopher and a longtime pal and ex-basketball camp employee of James.

The mystery lookalike is designer Patrick Christopher https://t.co/BD5k6MJN5U — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 1, 2021

Christopher seemed to get a kick out of the attention, and he joked in an Instagram Story that he ended up “being a twin” and was fielding calls for “Space Jam 3.”

Patrick Christopher posted an Instagram Story about the mixup. (Photo: Instagram)

Christopher noted that he worked at James’ basketball camp while he played collegiately at Cal.

“Let’s give a little backstory for the internet,” he wrote on an Instagram Story featuring a photo of him and James.

Christopher explained he has known LeBron James for years. (Photo: Instagram)

