LeBron James look-away three sends bench into frenzy (VIDEO)

LeBron James is just clowning the league at this point.

The Lakers ran the Rockets out of their own building on Tuesday, and part of that was LeBron James hitting the look-away corner three — puts the shot up, turns and faces his bench, which goes insane when the shot falls.

That’s some Stephen Curry-level three-point confidence right there. When LeBron’s jumper is falling like that, he is unstoppable.

LeBron finished the night with 26 points and shot 4-of-9 from three. (The game was not technically over when this story was posted, but if LeBron has to take the ice off his knees and re-enter this blowout, that is a bigger, different story).

