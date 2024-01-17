LeBron James is leading the NBA in a key defensive statistic

Even at age 39, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is still playing like, well, a superstar.

Through 37 games, he’s averaging 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists a game while shooting 52.4% from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range. His 3-point accuracy, in particular, is the highest it has been since the 2012-13 season, and it is a dramatic improvement over last season when he managed to make just 32.1% of such shot attempts.

James has been accused by many of not playing much defense in recent seasons. He has been conserving his energy, which is something he must do, but finding the right balance between doing so and still playing defense isn’t easy.

Still, according to StatMamba, players he has guarded have shot just 40.7% against him this season. No other player has allowed such a low shooting percentage.

However, this stat may not be all it seems to be.

James' defensive field-goal percentage is probably misleading

The eye test doesn’t seem to tell the same story as that stat. For one thing, James is well past the point of his career where he would guard one of the other team’s best offensive players. It has been a concession to the insane amount of wear and tear he has accumulated, as he must conserve enough energy to do his thing offensively.

Another defensive stat seems to show that the Lakers are actually a little better off defensively when James is resting.

With him on the floor, they have a defensive rating of 112.7, but without him, their defensive rating is at 111.4.

Los Angeles needs to surround James with as many two-way players as possible, especially on the perimeter. This way, he can “rest” a little on defense by guarding a lesser threat while still giving a concerted effort there. But one problem the team has is that its best offensive guards and wings aren’t good defenders.

In fact, when Austin Reaves or Taurean Prince are off the floor, its defensive rating has been dramatically higher compared to when they have been in the game.

