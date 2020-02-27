LeBron James out for Lakers-Warriors (groin injury)

The NBA can’t drop the Warriors from nationally televised games quickly enough.

Now, not even the Lakers will hold up their end of the bargain for tomorrow’s matchup.

Lakers:

LeBron James (sore groin) is out for tomorrow's game at Golden State. Anthony Davis (sore left elbow) is probable. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 26, 2020





LeBron James has presented himself as a foil to Kawhi Leonard, as someone who won’t rest when healthy enough to play.

But groin injuries can linger if not given time to fully heal. A groin injury sidelined LeBron much of last season. The Lakers should ensure he takes the necessary time to recover now.

Los Angeles’ upcoming schedule:

at Warriors on Thursday

at Grizzlies on Saturday

vs. Pelicans on Sunday

vs. 76ers on Tuesday

I wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron misses multiple games – nor would I be surprised if he rushes back.