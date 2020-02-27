LeBron James out for Lakers-Warriors (groin injury)

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

The NBA can’t drop the Warriors from nationally televised games quickly enough.

Now, not even the Lakers will hold up their end of the bargain for tomorrow’s matchup.

Lakers:


LeBron James has presented himself as a foil to Kawhi Leonard, as someone who won’t rest when healthy enough to play.

But groin injuries can linger if not given time to fully heal. A groin injury sidelined LeBron much of last season. The Lakers should ensure he takes the necessary time to recover now.

Los Angeles’ upcoming schedule:

  • at Warriors on Thursday

  • at Grizzlies on Saturday

  • vs. Pelicans on Sunday

  • vs. 76ers on Tuesday

I wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron misses multiple games – nor would I be surprised if he rushes back.

