LeBron James and the Lakers want Lonzo Ball to be more aggressive in games

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t want guard Lonzo Ball to stop shooting in the middle of a slump, they wanted him to be more aggressive. That advice resulted in Ball turning in his best game of the season.

Ball scored a season-high 15 points, with seven rebounds and six assists, during the team’s 109-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Coming into the contest, Ball was mired in a shooting slump. He had gone just 1 of 11 from the field in the team’s previous two games. Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers, Ball’s teammates encouraged him to continue to be aggressive, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“Take it to the basket,” Ball said of the advice he received at the team’s morning meeting and before the Lakers’ last game at Cleveland. “Shot hasn’t been falling, so that’s what I tried to do, and it worked out for me tonight.”

The entire team has been on Ball to attack the rim more often. LeBron James has reportedly encouraged Ball to pass up threes in order to drive to the basket. Rajon Rondo has been trash talking Ball in practices to try and make him play angry.

After starting the season 2-5, the Lakers have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games. The team still has a long way to go to catch the Golden State Warriors in the West, but getting Ball to play to his full potential would be a strong step in the right direction.

Lonzo Ball had his best game of the season against the Cavaliers. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Cowboys’ Cooper pokes fun at struggling NBA player during TD celebration

• Coaches point out why they see Michigan defeating Meyer, Ohio State

• Brawl breaks out at Egg Bowl in Mississippi State’s win

• Raiders’ QB wants to ‘mess up the draft’

