LeBron James, Lakers survive wild OT win over Grizzlies to take 3-1 series lead

LeBron James and the Lakers are now just one win away from upsetting the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today)

LeBron James and the Lakers didn’t make it easy, but they survived a wild and ugly Game 4 matchup on Monday night in Los Angeles.

The Lakers surged ahead in overtime to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-111 in Game 4 of their opening round playoff series. That gave them a 3-1 series lead, and pushed the Grizzlies to the brink of elimination headed into Wednesday’s Game 5. The Lakers haven’t made it past the first round of the playoffs since their title run inside the COVID-19 bubble in 2020.

The Lakers, after opening the extra period on a 5-2 burst, took a three point lead after Anthony Davis tipped-in a missed bucket at the rim. Then, after a stop at the other end, James attacked the rim and made a layup through a Dillon Brooks foul to put them up by five with just 28 seconds left.

A stop at the other end then sealed the six-point win for the Lakers.

James led Los Angeles with 22 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists. He’s the first Lakers player to record at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game since Shaquille O’Neal did in 2004.

While the overtime finish was impressive, it was the wild sequence to end regulation that got them there in the first place.

Lakers force overtime after wild final 10 seconds

The Grizzlies looked like they had it won late on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. came up with a wild block on Rui Hachimura, which sparked a fast break and sent Ja Morant running the other way. Morant then dished it back to Desmond Bane, who layed it in to put them up by two with just 6.1 seconds left on the clock.

JA FINDS BANE.



GRIZZLIES TAKE THE LEAD. pic.twitter.com/1T222kCS7p — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2023

That, though, was when James took over. James, after catching the inbounds pass, drove straight to the rim and responded with a layup of his own over Jackson to tie the game right back up.

LEBRON JAMES TIES THE GAME 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/uKLjXQ7pzc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2023

That bucket was James' first in six tries in the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies got one last shot at a game-winner on the other end, but Davis rejected Morant’s final shot — which officially sent the game to overtime.

The Lakers should have rolled to an easy win after their first half showing. They pushed ahead to a 14-point lead early in the second quarter, and the Grizzlies just felt completely out of sync. Yet Memphis got it together just before half, and ended the period on a 14-1 run capped by a Bane 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

That cut the Lakers lead to just two points. The Grizzlies kept right in it through the third quarter, too, and Morant ended the period with a buzzer-beating dunk to put them up by two once again.

Ja's buzzer beating dunk pic.twitter.com/LkB1sWEn06 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 25, 2023

The Lakers’ offense up to that point was struggling. Davis had just two points at halftime after shooting 0-5 from the field, and Jarred Vanderbilt was their leading scorer through most of the third quarter.

But D’Angelo Russell went on a quick burst in the fourth, drilling three straight 3-pointers to keep the Lakers in it and tie things up late. That led to the ridiculous final sequence and the extra period.

Bane led the Grizzlies with 36 points and seven rebounds while shooting 13-of-29 from the field. Morant added 19 points and seven assists, and Jackson finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers in scoring with 23 points after he shot 7-of-16 from the field. Russell finished with 17 points, and Vanderbilt dropped 15. Davis, after struggling early, ended the day with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Game 5 of the series is set for Wednesday night in Tennessee.

