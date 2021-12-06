LeBron James: This Lakers squad is not a finished product

Ryan Ward: LeBron on if he’s seen enough to say this Lakers squad is a finished product: “No, I have not.” He did say, however, he “loved” how Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel assembled the team.

Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on if he’s seen enough to say this Lakers squad is a finished product: “No, I have not.” He did say, however, he “loved” how Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel assembled the team. – 4:03 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Asked about watching his son play in Saturday’s showcase, LeBron said he still thinks about playing w/him one day. He said Bronny’s dream is to play in NBA:

“He has my support and my blueprint. With health and a little bit of luck, that would be the ultimate thing.” – 4:02 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron on how he’s feeling right now given how few games he’s played, especially considering he hasn’t played more than four consecutive games:

“I feel decent physically. I’m still getting back to where I was before the (initial abdominal strain).” – 3:56 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron: “It was a proud dad moment seeing my kids play the game of basketball.” – 3:56 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Ryan Ward: Avery Bradley admits the team “ran out of energy in the fourth quarter” and that they “have to be better” moving forward. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / November 24, 2021

Lakers Nation: Avery Bradley: “We can’t just turn it off and on. We’re not good enough for that yet. -via Twitter @LakersNation / November 24, 2021

The defeat dropped L.A. — one of the oddsmakers’ favorites to win the championship — to 8-9 with more than a fifth of the season in the books. “It’s never, ‘We got 65 games left,'” James said when asked if he can take the long view considering the Lakers’ early injuries and how much of the 82-game regular-season slate remains. “We damn sure need to play better, no matter who is in the lineup. We have our system and we need to obviously fast-track it and get better with it so we can play, no matter who is out on the floor, we can play at a high level. … There’s no level of panic. But there should be some sense of urgency anytime we take the floor.” -via ESPN / November 20, 2021