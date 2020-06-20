Have LeBron James, Lakers had secret workouts on replica Staples Center court?

There are a lot of rumors floating around. Here are two facts:

1) A full-sized replica of the Staples Center court does exist at a home in Los Angeles. Shoe executive Steven Jackson, one of the owners of the LA Gear brand (among other investments), had it built at his Bel Air area of Los Angeles home. Multiple NBA teams have practiced there over the years. The court is not a secret in NBA circles.

2) Several teams have had players who got together for unauthorized secret workouts together during the league’s hiatus in the season, sources have told NBC Sports. These workouts were not put together or approved in any way by the team; this was players doing work on their own. Players have been careful not to post on social media about the workouts as not to get in trouble with their teams or the league.

Now on to the speculation.

Among the many rumors floating around leading up to the NBA’s restart is that some of the Lakers, including LeBron James, have been working out together at Jackson’s house. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported something along these lines before.

Bill Simmons had the Pelicans’ J.J. Redick on his podcast and both said they had heard these rumors.

Bill Simmons and JJ Redick hint that the Lakers have been secretly scrimmaging throughout quarantine at a mansion in Bel-Air with a replica Staples Center court. pic.twitter.com/WCdSTaS1Wu — ³𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚 🐺 (@33643pts) June 19, 2020





This would not be allowed under the NBA’s shut down protocol.

Did it happen? Take your best guess.

Proving that it happened? Good luck with that.

This is going to go down as one of the NBA’s urban legends, whether it’s true or not.

