LeBron James, Kyrie Irving have top-secret chat after Celtics-Lakers

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving continue to thwart the lip-readers.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates played their second reunion game of the season Saturday night at Staples Center. And after Irving's Boston Celtics defeated LeBron James' depleted Los Angeles Lakers 120-107, the old pals met at half court to share a brief hug and a quick chat.

Nothing but love between LeBron and Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/ciYzLiCxwj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 10, 2019

Lest any lip-readers catch wind of their state secrets, though, James covered his mouth with his T-shirt for his entire conversation with Irving, leaving NBA Twitter to decide whether they were discussing their basketball future or dinner plans.

What are ya'll talking about? 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/7dWSYlhTYW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 10, 2019

But even LeBron's security measures aren't totally fool-proof; as some pointed out, James had a similar-looking conversation with Lonzo Ball last season while with the Cleveland Cavaliers, then joined Ball's Lakers in the offseason.

We've seen this before 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GbWIAMFqRU — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 10, 2019

So, is this a sign Irving is bolting to L.A. next season? Hardly. While the two stars have mended fences since Kyrie's acrimonious departure from Cleveland, the All-Star seems committed to his leadership role in Boston rather than going back in LeBron's shadow.

