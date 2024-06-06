LeBron James: Kyrie Irving is the NBA’s most gifted player ever

Several years ago, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in three seasons together, they went to the NBA Finals three times while winning it all in 2016.

Right now, three teams later, Irving is about to make his fourth finals appearance as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, James is home after yet another disappointing season with the Los Angeles Lakers as he ponders his immediate basketball future.

On the latest episode of his “Mind the Game” podcast, James told co-host JJ Redick that while he’s proud of the growth Irving has shown, he’s also mad he isn’t teammates with Irving anymore.

James also heaped some massive praise on the eight-time All-Star.

Via ESPN:

“He’s the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen,” said James.

Lakers fans may feel that Kobe Bryant was the game’s most gifted player ever, and obviously Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird also have a strong argument. Of course, James himself could be called one of the two or three greatest physical specimens the league has ever seen.

In order for Irving to win his second world championship ring, he will have to overcome the Boston Celtics, one of his former teams, in the finals starting on Thursday.

