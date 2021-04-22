LeBron James on Knicks' resurgence: 'The league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning'

Danny Abriano
·1 min read
LeBron James Julius Randle in 2020
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the Knicks' recent hot streak that has vaulted them into the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

James, while also weighing in on a video Dipset recently made at Madison Square Garden, tweeted about the Knicks' resurgence and what it means for the NBA:

Led by head coach Tom Thibodeau and an otherworldly season from emerging star Julius Randle, the Knicks are in position to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season, when they were anchored by Carmelo Anthony.

James has faced the Knicks in the playoffs once, when his Miami Heat defeated New York four games to one in the 2011-12 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

During an infamous scene in that playoff series, balloons dropped from the rafters at Madison Square Garden after the Knicks won Game 3 in what was their first playoff win since the 2000-01 season.

