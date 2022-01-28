LeBron James (knee), Anthony Davis (wrist) both out vs. Hornets

Sanjesh Singh
·1 min read
LeBron James (knee), Anthony Davis (wrist) both out vs. Hornets
The injury luck continues to not favor the Los Angeles Lakers. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out for Friday’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets, head coach Frank Vogel revealed prior to tip-off.

James didn’t play in Thursday’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers with left knee soreness, which is why he can’t play today. Davis is being ruled out with a wrist injury. He suffered this early against the 76ers but kept playing en route to a 31-point night.

This is the first game for the Lakers in which both James and Davis won’t suit up, so it will be on Russell Westbrook’s shoulders to lead the way.

Malik Monk is also out with groin soreness, so he won’t play against his former team.

