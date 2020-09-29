LeBron James: How the king of the NBA makes and spends his millions

On the court, LeBron James has won four NBA MVP awards, three NBA championships, and is the third-highest-paid player in league history.

Off the court, James is equally relentless. In late 2015, James signed a lifetime endorsement deal with Nike worth more than $1 billion — a move that was so big it is more like the merger of two corporations.

As a result of his success on and off the court, James has amassed amazing cars and houses and still has time for his surprisingly ordinary family. King James is also well on his way toward his goal of becoming a billion-dollar athlete.

LeBron James is one of the most accomplished players in NBA history.

He's also one of the wealthiest.

LeBron has made $310.1 million in career NBA salary, good enough for third-most all-time.

He recently joined Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett as the NBA's only $300 million players.

But in addition to his NBA salary, LeBron also makes roughly $60 million per year off the court in endorsements.

His estimated $88.2 million in total annual earnings is fifth among all athletes, trailing only Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar.

View photos Getty/Kevin C. Cox More

In 2016, it was estimated that James had a net worth of $275 million and growing.

View photos Michael Conroy/AP More

His endorsements include Beats, Intel, Sprite (Coca-Cola), and Kia.

View photos YouTube/Sprite More

He also has a monster deal with Nike.

View photos Steve Dykes/AP More

The company signed him to a seven-year, $93 million deal right out of high school.

View photos REUTERS/Ron Kuntz RK More

And in December 2015, Nike signed him to a lifetime deal that will go far beyond the standard shoe endorsement and is expected to be worth $1 billion.

View photos Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images More

James used to have an endorsement deal with McDonald's, but he gave up $15 million in choosing not to renew it in 2017.

View photos Brandon McNulty/McDonald's/YouTube More

Instead, he became a spokesman for Blaze Pizza, a company where he was a founding investor.

View photos Screenshot via Blaze Pizza/YouTube More

Economists have estimated he was worth as much as $500 million to the city of Cleveland.

View photos LeBron has ditched his signature chalk toss. AP/Bill Kostroun More

So when he left the Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2018, it was a huge blow to The Forest City.

View photos AP Photo/Mark Duncan More

He's also quite the businessman himself.

View photos Getty/Doug Pensinger More

He owns a piece of Liverpool FC, the esteemed English Premier League club.

View photos AP Images More

LeBron bought a 2% stake in the team for about $6.5 million.

View photos Liverpool FC More

His share is now worth about $32 million.

View photos AP Images More

Warren Buffett said of LeBron, "He's savvy. He's smart about financial matters. It's amazing to me the maturity he exhibits."

View photos Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters More

In 2015, LeBron's media venture, Uninterrupted, got $16 million from Warner Bros.

View photos Duane Prokop/Getty More

The most anticipated project that is expected to come from the partnership is "Space Jam 2," a sequel to the popular basketball movie that starred Michael Jordan and Loony Tunes characters.

View photos Space Jam More

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" is expected to be released in theaters on July 16, 2021.

View photos Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports, Warner Bros. More

LeBron got into a bizarre feud with Nick Saban over the rights to air a show that involves people talking about current events in a barbershop.

View photos Uninterrupted More

He and Arnold Schwarzenegger are part of a group that invested in Georgetown Company and Bill Ackman's office building in Hell's Kitchen.

View photos Google Maps More

Despite persistent rumors that LeBron owns a stake in Klutch Sports Agency with his longtime friend, Rich Paul, the NBA says that is not the case.

View photos Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Remy Martin More

He also helped design a $51,000 watch.

View photos Youtube Screen Grab More

All that savvy has allowed him to buy some sweet toys. Dwyane Wade and he have matching Porsches. It's unclear who has which color.

View photos @dwyanewade More

He also owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom with TVs in the seats.

View photos Instagram/LeBron James More

And he bought his mom a Porsche for her birthday.

View photos Instagram/LeBron James More

And a Ferrari Testarossa for his wife.

View photos Instagram More

But he insists that he drives a Kia, even to work. But to be fair, his custom K900 luxury sedan is not your typical Kia.

View photos YouTube/Cleveland.com More

Even the wheels have his personal logo.

View photos YouTube/Cleveland.com More

But he does own a Ferrari.

View photos The World Cars/YouTube More

LeBron also has a much bigger vehicle with customized headrests and a big-screen TV on which he likes to watch Tom & Jerry.

View photos Instagram More

When he joined the Miami Heat, he bought a $9 million home in Coconut Grove. He sold it for a $4 million profit.

View photos Obeo More

He also owns a 30,000-square-foot compound in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. In the past, he's hosted Thanksgiving there for his entire team.

View photos Instagram/LeBron James More

And in 2017 he purchased a $23 million mansion in Los Angeles that has 10 bedrooms and an onyx bar.

View photos Trulia More

Despite all the spending, Dwyane Wade once called James "the cheapest guy in the NBA." LeBron said that was "so, so, so, so falsely true."

View photos ESPN/YouTube More

James won't even use his phone if it is not on wifi: "No, I'm not doing that. I'm not turning on data roaming, I'm not buying no apps, I still got Pandora with commercials."

View photos Christian Petersen/Getty Images More

When Pandora heard that, they offered LeBron a free premium account.

View photos Doug Pensinger/Getty Images More

But LeBron isn't cheap when it comes to keeping himself in proper basketball shape, as he reportedly spends more than $1.5 million per year just to take care of his body.

View photos Instagram More

One of the ways he splurges on his own body is by using a controversial cryotherapy chamber, which exposes the body to temperatures of -150 to -290 degrees Fahrenheit, to relieve pain and enhance muscle recovery. He was one of the first NBA players to use one.

View photos An image from an Entertainment Tonight report on cryotherapy. Youtube/Entertainment Tonight More

He also employs a former Navy SEAL who serves as his biomechanist, a recovery coach, personal chefs, and masseuses. And he apparently works out with Mark Wahlberg.

View photos Instagram More

LeBron has a full gym, an ice tub, and a hot tub.

View photos Instagram More

Former teammate Mike Miller: "Where a lot of people don't do it, he puts a lot of money behind taking care of his body. A lot of people think it's a big expense, but that big expense has allowed him to make a lot more money for a long period of time."

View photos Tony Dejak/AP More

LeBron also uses one of the most exclusive tattoo artists in the country, Bang Bang Tattoos in New York City, which charges a minimum of $500 per hour. Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy's other customers include Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry.

View photos Bang Bang More

His lavish purchases aren't just for himself. He bought his wife Savannah Brinson an engagement ring reportedly worth $300,000.

View photos Instagram/LeBron James More

He also helped arrange to get former Knicks head coach David Fizdale into a Samsung commercial as a wedding gift after the then-Heat assistant told LeBron not to get him anything. Fizdale even got paid, calling it "a nice little check for an assistant coach."

View photos SamsungUSA More

LeBron and Savannah are high-school sweethearts, and they have three kids together.

View photos Instagram More

Source: Instagram

Their wedding was a three-day party in San Diego.

View photos Instagram/LeBron James More

They went to Italy for their honeymoon.

View photos Instagram/LeBron James More

And later traveled to Greece.

View photos instagram/LeBron James More

LeBron Jr., better known as Bronny, is turning into quite the ballplayer himself.

View photos YouTube/Slam Magazine More

If LeBron Sr. decides to play for a few more years, there is a chance the two could someday play in the NBA together.

View photos Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images More

Savannah opened a juice bar in Miami when James was still with the Heat.

View photos @kingjames More

LeBron has become a bit of a fashion icon.

View photos Tony Dejak/AP More

Well, most of the time. The other times he wears Christmas pajamas that are too small.

View photos Instagram More

The only time we really see him let loose is when he wins something...

View photos Instagram More

... like when he wore this awesome fang shirt at a nightclub after the Heat won the title in 2012...

View photos YouTube More

... or when he ate pizza onstage with Drake after winning it all one year later.

View photos YouTube More

Even superstars need to relax from time to time.

View photos Instagram More

And like many in the NBA, LeBron has become a big fan of the vino.

View photos Instagram More

He's also been known to take costume parties seriously. He once made a cameo as Prince and did a decent "Purple Rain" lip sync.

View photos screengrab via Instagram More

But in general he keeps himself out of the gossip pages. He even rode his bike to a game when he played in Miami.

View photos Twitter/jackNruth More

When James returned to the Cavs he held off on a signing a long-term extension, because of the pending salary-cap explosion. The move made him millions in the long run.

View photos Tony Manfred/Business Insider More

He made millions more upon signing with the Lakers in 2018.

View photos Mark J. Terrill/AP Images More

But LeBron has employed his wealth and business savvy for causes bigger than just himself and his loved ones.

View photos Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports More

In 2018, James opened the I Promise School, a fully-funded public elementary school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, that primarily serves at-risk children.

View photos AP Photo/Phil Long More

And he's poured his efforts into "More Than a Vote," a campaign that encourages voting in the United States.

View photos Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images More

The organization even has merchandise, which James rocked before a 2020 playoff game.

View photos KingJames/Instagram More

