LeBron James, JR Smith clown ex-teammate Kyle Kuzma for huge pink sweater

LeBron, JR Smith clown Kuzma for huge pink sweater originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kyle Kuzma's big pink sweater that he wore before Wizards vs. Hornets on Monday night generated quite the reaction among fans on social media, and it appears a few players couldn't get enough of the outfit either.

LeBron James, J.R. Smith and Isaiah Thomas, who all played with Kuzma on the Lakers at one point, went after him in the comment section of his Instagram post and didn't hold back (NSFW).

kyle kuzma fighting for his life in his instagram comments pic.twitter.com/Oqbc743SOE — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 23, 2021

As a refresher, here's the sweater in question in case you haven't seen it already.

When you're off to one of the best starts in franchise history, you get to wear whatever you want😂@kylekuzma | #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/2drVu8PpGg — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) November 22, 2021

"Aint no [expletive] way you wore that!!!" James wrote. "I'm not pressing the like button cause this is outrageous Kuz!"

"Come on killa," Thomas said. "Lol that one ain't it haha."

Kuzma at least defended his outfit choice. If you're going to go big, you might as well go all in on it, right?

The pink sweater didn't help Kuzma's jump shot that much, as he went 5-for-12 ffrom the field against Charlotte for 11 points, but he end up grabbing 13 rebounds and dished out five assists. Kuzma may need to go with a green sweater next time to guarantee some more buckets.