This could make the next "Taco Tuesday" awkward.

Does LeBron James Jr., son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar/Warriors nemesis LeBron James and a top high-school prospect in his own right, think #StephBetter? The 14-year-old nailed a shot sitting on a courtside bench, and he shouted out Steph Curry when he did.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You can't blame the kid.

For one, Curry likely will end his career as the greatest 3-point shooter of all-time. He sits fifth all-time in career 3-point percentage (43.6 percent; minimum 250 attempts), and he probably is going to shatter the NBA record for 3-point makes and attempts when all is said and done. As the face of the NBA's 3-point revolution, he's the guy you name-drop if you drain a ridiculous outside shot.

[RELATED: Bad news for Boogie: Ex-Warrior, King reportedly tears ACL]

For another, even if LeBron was as good of a 3-point shooter as Steph: What 14-year-old on the planet wants to shout out their dad? Let alone a dad you are named after, and one who many think of as the greatest player to ever play the sport? It's clear the younger James only had one course of action. He still is a teenager -- albeit one who has cameras following him before he has played a game in high school.

Now, if the younger James wears a Curry No. 30 jersey when the Lakers host the Warriors in LA on Nov. 13? That's much dicier.

LeBron James Jr. name-drops Steph Curry, not his dad, after wild shot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area