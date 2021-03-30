LeBron James interrupts Anthony Davis during his Call of Duty game

The Los Angeles Lakers added some depth over the weekend and have reason to believe they are getting healthier, with Anthony Davis ramping up his on-court activities. But even when you’re in the midst of a long rehab process like Anthony Davis is, you’ve got to find time to take your mind off of the game. At least until LeBron James calls you during the middle of Call of Duty.

Davis was on a Livestream with fellow Laker Dennis Schröder, as the two players were playing on Call of Duty when LeBron James called up Davis. James, from what we can gather about the conversation, was doing some rehab work on his leg while hanging out with Jared Dudley and watching the Bucks-Clippers game last night.

LeBron calls AD while he’s playing COD mid-game lol pic.twitter.com/RzgPap9B5n — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) March 30, 2021

The Lakers picked up two straight wins at home against Cleveland and Orlando over the weekend. However, they now have a stretch of seven-straight games on the road, all of them likely being without Davis and James, as they both recover.

