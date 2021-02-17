LeBron James insists he seriously considered playing in NFL in 2011

What may have been seen as a publicity stunt was far from a gimmick to James.

“I would have made the team,” he said. “I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don’t mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I’d have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I’d have tried (out), but I would have made the team. I just know what I’m capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age.” James was just shy of his 27th birthday when the lockout ended on Christmas day.

Members of James’ inner circle had to talk him out of resurrecting the football career he had abandoned as a teenager.