LeBron James’ injury won’t keep him out an extended period

ClutchPoints: “This is not a severe injury. He’s rehabbing this and the rehab is going well… This is not gonna keep him out an extended period.” Brian Windhorst on LeBron James abdominal injury. #Lakers

Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Danny Leroux

Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/l4yxrIxxg3 – 4:00 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Kevin Garnett dished out his unfiltered take concerning the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT take.

sportscasting.com/kevin-garnett-… – 2:32 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Nate Duncan

Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/xVWYedRDzW – 2:00 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

For @The Vertical: Stephen Curry’s pursuit of Ray Allen, LeBron James’ march to the 35,000-10,000-10,000 club and the NBA records that could fall this season. sports.yahoo.com/le-bron-james-… – 1:11 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Danny Leroux

Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/qsC63c0zPb – 1:00 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Nate Duncan

Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/58qAip2gkc – 11:45 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Rockets rookie Jalen Green talks LeBron James, Luka Doncic in Q&A. Can he save the Rockets? usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @usatoday – 10:08 PM

Story continues

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p…

-Can Russ Adjust to what the Lakers need?

-Realistic to be .500 without Bron?

-Carmelo has been the Lakers most important player so far..:

Guest: @Jovan Buha, @TheAthleticLA

@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:16 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

No LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn or Talen Horton-Tucker vs. Heat on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis (illness, thumb) is probable, with Rajon Rondo (hamstring) questionable. – 8:43 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

LeBron remains out for tomorrow, Lakers say. – 8:37 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against Miami:

— LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out.

— Rajon Rondo (left hamstring strain) and Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) are questionable.

— Anthony Davis is probable. pic.twitter.com/7tvFEf1BkC – 7:55 PM

More on this storyline

Aaron J. Fentress: Lakers injuries. No LeBron James tonight. pic.twitter.com/Wf1TJnBvJs -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / November 6, 2021

Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel, on his level of concern with LeBron. “Hopefully he’ll be back soon… He doesn’t know exactly what happened… He felt something pulling (in the fourth quarter).” -via Twitter @hmfaigen / November 4, 2021

Mike Trudell: Vogel said LeBron noticed the strain in the abdominal area in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game, though he did finish the game. There is always a level of concern with LeBron out: “You can’t replace what LeBron does, but everybody else has to do what they do better.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 4, 2021