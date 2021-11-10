LeBron James’ injury won’t keep him out an extended period
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
ClutchPoints: “This is not a severe injury. He’s rehabbing this and the rehab is going well… This is not gonna keep him out an extended period.” Brian Windhorst on LeBron James abdominal injury. #Lakers
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/l4yxrIxxg3 – 4:00 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Kevin Garnett dished out his unfiltered take concerning the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT take.
sportscasting.com/kevin-garnett-… – 2:32 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/xVWYedRDzW – 2:00 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: Stephen Curry’s pursuit of Ray Allen, LeBron James’ march to the 35,000-10,000-10,000 club and the NBA records that could fall this season. sports.yahoo.com/le-bron-james-… – 1:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/qsC63c0zPb – 1:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/58qAip2gkc – 11:45 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Rockets rookie Jalen Green talks LeBron James, Luka Doncic in Q&A. Can he save the Rockets? usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @usatoday – 10:08 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p…
-Can Russ Adjust to what the Lakers need?
-Realistic to be .500 without Bron?
-Carmelo has been the Lakers most important player so far..:
Guest: @Jovan Buha, @TheAthleticLA
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn or Talen Horton-Tucker vs. Heat on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis (illness, thumb) is probable, with Rajon Rondo (hamstring) questionable. – 8:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron remains out for tomorrow, Lakers say. – 8:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against Miami:
— LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out.
— Rajon Rondo (left hamstring strain) and Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) are questionable.
— Anthony Davis is probable. pic.twitter.com/7tvFEf1BkC – 7:55 PM
More on this storyline
Aaron J. Fentress: Lakers injuries. No LeBron James tonight. pic.twitter.com/Wf1TJnBvJs -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / November 6, 2021
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel, on his level of concern with LeBron. “Hopefully he’ll be back soon… He doesn’t know exactly what happened… He felt something pulling (in the fourth quarter).” -via Twitter @hmfaigen / November 4, 2021
Mike Trudell: Vogel said LeBron noticed the strain in the abdominal area in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game, though he did finish the game. There is always a level of concern with LeBron out: “You can’t replace what LeBron does, but everybody else has to do what they do better.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 4, 2021