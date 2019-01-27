LeBron James inches closer to return after participating in full contact defensive drills

The Los Angels Lakers finally got some decent news Saturday. With the team in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and injuries piling up, star LeBron James was able to return to full contact defensive drills during practice.

The 34-year-old has already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, but James’ progress is still encouraging. It’s the first time since James injured his groin on Christmas Day that he’s been able to take part in those drills.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LeBron James returned to full contact defensive drills for the first time since his injury, but won't play Sunday against the Suns. pic.twitter.com/e8y9z8kbI8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2019





James did not participate in the team’s scrimmage Saturday, so that will be the next step in his recovery. He’s missed the team’s last 15 games due to the injury. The Lakers have gone 5-10 in those games.

The team’s recent struggles have caused the Lakers to plummet to the ninth seed in the Western Conference. While there’s pressure on James to return, the team needs to make sure he’s at 100 percent before letting him come back.

Based on how things have gone lately, the Lakers can’t afford to lose James for an extended period again.

LeBron James might be back with the Lakers soon. (AP Photo)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Osaka holds off Kvitova to win second straight major at Australian Open

• Report: LeBron’s camp wants Lakers to move on from coach Walton

• Brady to Spikes: ‘You think I play this s— to go to Pro Bowls?’

• Schilling blames media for Hall of Fame rejection

