LeBron James has sounded fed up with the NBA’s coronavirus protocols as the Lakers have lost five straight.

Meanwhile, the Warriors – a longtime bother to LeBron – have once again emerged as the NBA’s team to beat.

LeBron, via Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for you, no one’s going to feel sorry for your record, nobody’s going to feel sorry for guys out because everybody, besides I think Golden State and Phoenix, everybody has guys out,” James told reporters after the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

A star when last active, Golden State guard Klay Thompson hasn’t played this season. Neither has James Wiseman, Golden State’s starting center when he got hurt last season. Golden State starting small forward Andrew Wiggins (last four games) and Golden State starting shooting guard Jordan Poole (last five games) have been out due to the coronavirus protocols.

There’s being bitter.

And then there’s being bitter and wrong.

LeBron James inaccurately calls Warriors fully healthy originally appeared on NBCSports.com