LeBron James: I'm the reason why East teams loaded up at trade deadline

No one is more aware of LeBron James' impact on the NBA than LeBron James.

During a trip to Boston that ended in a buzzer-beating win over the Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers star said what most people already know about the top contenders in the Eastern Conference making a flurry of moves at the NBA trade deadline.

"Those top teams in the East, yeah, they're going for it," James told The Athletic's Joe Vardon on Thursday. "Toronto is going for it, Milwaukee's going for it, Philly. Boston believes they can do it, too.

"They know they ain't gotta go through Cleveland anymore. Everybody in the East thinks they can get to the Finals because they ain't gotta go through me."

Are James' comments boastful? Yes. Are they accurate? Also yes.

James' Cavaliers and Miami Heat teams have reached eight consecutive NBA Finals. The last non-James club to win the East was the 2010 Celtics.

But LeBron finally released his vice grip on the East last summer by bolting to L.A. in free agency, opening the door for teams like the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers and Raptors -- one of James' frequent victims -- to emerge from the pack.

It's no coincidence that every one of those teams (with the exception of Boston, which believes it has a Finals-caliber roster), made a significant acquisition before Thursday's deadline.

Milwaukee turned Thon Maker into Nikola Mirotic via two trades, Philly added a 20-point scorer in Tobias Harris and Toronto landed an All-Star big man in Marc Gasol.

And yes, James was paying close attention.

"S---, I was excited seeing all the moves they made in the East today," James said. "Those matchups in the second round, in the Eastern Conference finals, that s--- is gonna be crazy. It's gonna be fun to watch."

Celtics fans should be happy James is just a spectator after he knocked them out of the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

