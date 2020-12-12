LeBron James hyped up Talen Horton-Tucker after his performance on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers took the floor at the Staples Center for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic suspended the NBA season and while the Lakers star players LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn’t play, as well as a host of other veterans, one young Laker was the talk of the game.

Talen Horton-Tucker, a 2019 second-round pick who spent most of his rookie season with the South Bay Lakers of the G League, was part of the starting lineup on Friday night and ended the game leading the Lakers in scoring with 19 points. He also had nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 37 minutes. After the game, LeBron James was singing his praises and talking about how “special” he believes Horton-Tucker is going to be.

Telling you right now! This kid is flat out SPECIAL! Mark my words https://t.co/KOYtlFxNVV — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 12, 2020

The Lakers defeated the Clippers in last night’s exhibition game, 87-81. In addition to Horton-Tucker’s play, the Lakers got 18 points from Kyle Kuzma, as well as double-figure scoring outings from new arrivals Dennis Schröder and Montrezl Harrell.

Related

Lou Williams paid his respects to LeBron James on Friday night Marc Gasol, Markieff Morris and KCP all sit Friday's preseason game

List