LeBron James hopes to complement the way Lakers have played in preseason debut

YouTube sensation Jake Paul continued to escalate his feud with Conor McGregor and his teammates on Tuesday with a drive-by attack on Dillon Danis. Danis is a teammate of McGregor's, who fights for Bellator MMA. He was famously attacked by Khabib Nurmagomedov after the UFC lightweight champion submitted McGregor at UFC 229. Paul has two professional boxing victories to his credit, a win over a fellow YouTuber and a win over former NBA star Nate Robinson, who had two to three months of training for the bout. Surrounding his bout with Robinson, Paul was calling out McGregor. After the fight, he said it was his life's mission not only to fight McGregor, but to defeat him. Of course, Paul thus far is most famous for being famous... on YouTube, where he has 20.3 million subscribers. He is now gathering steam on Instagram (14.2 million followers) and Twitter (3.8 million followers), expanding his horizons. Paul posted a profanity laden video callout of McGregor on Instagram, which garnered a response not from the Irishman, but from McGregor's rival Nate Diaz. Having found such attention for that stunt, he went after Danis. Paul and his crew, including video camera, road in the bed of a pick-up truck and launched what appears to be water balloons at Danis, all the while again tossing profanities in his direction. Thus far no one has shown much of a professional interest in Paul's antics, with UFC president Dana White notably brushing him aside, saying there is "zero chance" that he ever gets a fight with McGregor. Paul, however, is making the most of his moment in the sun, garnering attention for hurling insults, and now projectiles, as if he just stepped out of a junior high classroom. TRENDING > Nate Diaz rips Jake Paul for profane Conor McGregor callout https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1338928886218772481?s=20 Jake Paul after boxing KO: "Conor McGregor and I will happen for sure" (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)