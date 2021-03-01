LeBron James hits buzzer-beating 3 to cap off epic 1st half vs. Warriors

LeBron James capped off a monster 73-point half for the Los Angeles Lakers with a deep 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer, taking the Lakers to a 73-44 halftime lead. James had 15 points to lead the Lakers in the first half as they held the Warriors offense, which had been firing on all cylinders coming into Sunday night, to just 44 points.

The Lakers defense, just as it was on Friday night against Portland, was suffocating. Curry, like Damian Lillard the other night, had little room to work and the rest of his teammates were ice cold from the 3-point line as the Lakers cut off every easy avenue of points.

👑🎯🚨 LBJ from DEEP at the buzzer to cap off the @Lakers 73-point 1st half on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9ixJciJbEv — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2021

The Lakers, meanwhile, got the 3-point shooting night they’ve been waiting for. After struggling to make 3-pointers at a high rate for over a month, the Lakers finally had a “get right game” from the 3-point line on Sunday night by shooting above 40% from the 3-point line through the first three quarters.

