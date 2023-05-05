LeBron James hilariously booed by George Kittle in Warriors-Lakers Game 2

Watch Kittle hilariously boo LeBron at Warriors-Lakers Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle makes his presence known on the football field, and that was no different while sitting courtside at the Warriors’ Game 2 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at Chase Center.

The 49ers' star tight end sat alongside his teammates Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold while enjoying the star-filled Western Conference semifinals, but when push came to shove, Kittle made it clear where his allegiance lay.

As Lakers superstar LeBron James grew visibly frustrated after what he believed was a missed foul call on Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, the 38-year-old received a rare technical foul from official Pat Fraher.

After the tech, James walked over to Fraher and continued to make his case. Meanwhile, Chase Center erupted with boos.

And Kittle, with both hands cupped around his mouth, participated in the loud roaring of boos.

Kittle and the crowd's energetic spirit paid off for the Warriors as the defending champs pulled away with a 127-100 blowout victory to even the best-of-seven series at one win apiece.

The 49ers have shown their support for the Warriors all season, and that hasn't changed during their current playoff run. Even Darnold, the newest quarterback in town, got his "welcome to the Bay" moment with the front-row Warriors game experience.

Darnold, CMC and Kittle are back for Game 2#BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/pteNugNhMA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 5, 2023

Klay x CMC x Kittle x Darnold pic.twitter.com/EspNQxcqZ7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 5, 2023

The Warriors now head to SoCal for Games 3 and 4 at Crypto.com Arena, but it wouldn't come as a surprise if Kittle and the squad make their way back to Chase Center for Game 5, ready to heckle anyone in their way.

