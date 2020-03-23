LeBron James hilarious TikTok video, Russell Westbrook #PushUpChallenge

For the roundup of today's best social media content from the sports world, first up, check out the #JamesGang getting in on the TikTok fun. LeBron James and his family gave us a sneak peek of what they've been up to lately while stuck inside with this hilarious video.



Sticking in the NBA, Russell Westbrook jumped on the bandwagon of the #PushUpChallenge that's going around, but he got a little creative with it making his son Noah lay on his back.

Finally, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was spotted showing his son no mercy on this pitch in a game of backyard baseball. It was his little one's reaction though that was priceless.

