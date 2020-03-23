LeBron James hilarious TikTok video, Russell Westbrook #PushUpChallenge
For the roundup of today's best social media content from the sports world, first up, check out the #JamesGang getting in on the TikTok fun. LeBron James and his family gave us a sneak peek of what they've been up to lately while stuck inside with this hilarious video.
#JamesGang👑 Quarantined Tik Tok Chronicles! Come give me something uh! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 AYYYEEEE!
A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Mar 22, 2020 at 11:12am PDT
Sticking in the NBA, Russell Westbrook jumped on the bandwagon of the #PushUpChallenge that's going around, but he got a little creative with it making his son Noah lay on his back.
When all else fails... PLAY BALL in the backyard! Quarantining Freeman Style. Give your loved ones a little extra quality time this week 🤍
A post shared by Chelsea Marie Freeman (@chelseafreeman5) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:26pm PDT
Finally, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was spotted showing his son no mercy on this pitch in a game of backyard baseball. It was his little one's reaction though that was priceless.
@russwest44 is doing the #PushUpChallenge with his son Noah on his back 😃
A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:11pm PDT
Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.
MORE IN THE LOOP:
#StayAtHomeChallenge: NBA players show their talents
Bradley Beal: Look at this TikTok
Saquon Barkley: How'd he do that?
LeBron James hilarious TikTok video, Russell Westbrook #PushUpChallenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington