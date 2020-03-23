LeBron James hilarious TikTok video, Russell Westbrook #PushUpChallenge

Jordan Giorgio
NBC Sports Washington

For the roundup of today's best social media content from the sports world, first up, check out the #JamesGang getting in on the TikTok fun. LeBron James and his family gave us a sneak peek of what they've been up to lately while stuck inside with this hilarious video.

View this post on Instagram

#JamesGang👑 Quarantined Tik Tok Chronicles! Come give me something uh! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 AYYYEEEE!

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Mar 22, 2020 at 11:12am PDT

Sticking in the NBA, Russell Westbrook jumped on the bandwagon of the #PushUpChallenge that's going around, but he got a little creative with it making his son Noah lay on his back.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

View this post on Instagram

When all else fails... PLAY BALL in the backyard! Quarantining Freeman Style. Give your loved ones a little extra quality time this week 🤍

A post shared by Chelsea Marie Freeman (@chelseafreeman5) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:26pm PDT

Finally, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was spotted showing his son no mercy on this pitch in a game of backyard baseball. It was his little one's reaction though that was priceless.

View this post on Instagram

@russwest44 is doing the #PushUpChallenge with his son Noah on his back 😃

A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:11pm PDT

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE IN THE LOOP:

LeBron James hilarious TikTok video, Russell Westbrook #PushUpChallenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington


What to Read Next