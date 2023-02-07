LeBron James’ highest-scoring game against every NBA team

LeBron James is set to rewrite one of the most hallowed records in sports as he will soon become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record total of 38,387 points has stood since April 23rd, 1989, but James needs only 36 points to break the record at home on Tuesday night.

In his 20th year, James is having another All-Star season, and recently became the first player in NBA history to have a 40-point performance against all 30 franchises in the NBA.

James’ record for points in a game is 61, set in 2014 against the Charlotte Bobcats. We’ve compiled a list of James’ highest-scoring games in the regular season against every team in the league, listed by division. We’re excluding playoff performances, as they don’t count toward James’ career scoring record.

Cleveland Cavaliers: 46 points (January 25th, 2021)

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Stat line: 38 minutes, 46 points, 19-for-26 shooting, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Result: Lakers 115, Cavs 108

Chicago Bulls: 41 points (November 5th and 8th, 2008)

LeBron dropped 82 points on the Bulls in the span of three days in a home-and-home series, scoring 41 points twice in a pair of Cavaliers wins

Detroit Pistons: 43 points (November 24th, 2004)

Stat line: 38 minutes, 43 points, 15-for-22 shooting, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Result: Cavs 92, Pistons 76

Indiana Pacers: 47 points (February 10th, 2009)

Stat line: 41 minutes, 47 points, 15-for-21 shooting, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Result: Pacers 96, Cavs 95

Milwaukee Bucks: 55 points (February 20th, 2009)

Stat line: 40 minutes, 55 points, 16-for-29 shooting, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 8 3PM

Result: Cavs 111, Bucks 103

Philadelphia 76ers: 44 points (April 6th, 2018)

Stat line: 40 minutes, 44 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Result: Sixers 132, Cavs 130

New York Knicks: 52 points (February 4th, 2009)

Stat line: 44 minutes, 52 points, 17-for-33 shooting, 9 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 blocks

Result: Cavs 107, Knicks 102

Brooklyn Nets: 42 points (March 12th, 2008)

Stat line: 46 minutes, 42 points, 12-for-23 shooting, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Result: Nets 104, Cavs 99

Boston Celtics: 43 points (February 15th, 2006)

Stat line: 54 minutes, 43 points, 16-for-32 shooting, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks

Result: Cavs 113, Celtics 109 (2OT)

Toronto Raptors: 56 points (March 20th, 2005)

Stat line: 48 minutes, 56 points, 18-for-36 shooting, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

Result: Raptors 105, Cavs 98

Atlanta Hawks: 48 points (December 30th, 2009)

Stat line: 43 minutes, 48 points, 15-for-23 shooting, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Result: Cavs 106, Hawks 101

Charlotte Hornets (as Charlotte Bobcats): 61 points (March 3rd, 2014)

Stat line: 41 minutes, 61 points, 22-for-33 shooting, 8 3PM, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Result: Heat 124, Bobcats 107

Miami Heat: 51 points (November 18th, 2018)

Stat line: 38 minutes, 51 points, 19-for-31 shooting, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Result: Lakers 113, Heat 97

Orlando Magic: 51 points (February 3rd, 2011)

Stat line: 43 minutes, 51 points, 17-for-25 shooting, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Result: Heat 104, Magic 100

Washington Wizards: 57 points (November 3rd, 2017)

Stat line: 43 minutes, 57 points, 23-for-34 shooting, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Result: Cavs 130, Wizards 122

Golden State Warriors: 56 points (March 5th, 2022)

Stat line: 39 minutes, 56 points, 19-for-31 shooting, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block

Result: Lakers 124, Warriors 116

Los Angeles Clippers: 46 points (January 24th, 2023)

Stat line: 33 minutes, 46 points, 16-for-29 shooting, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Result: Clippers 133, Lakers 115

Los Angeles Lakers: 41 points (January 27th, 2008)

Stat line: 44 minutes, 41 points, 16-for-32 shooting, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Result: Cavs 98, Lakers 95

Phoenix Suns: 46 points (January 14th, 2006)

Stat line: 44 minutes, 46 points, 18-for-28 shooting, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal

Result: Suns 115, Cavs 106

Sacramento Kings: 51 points (March 13th, 2009)

Stat line: 47 minutes, 51 points, 16-for-30 shooting, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks

Result: Cavs 126, Kings 123 (OT)

Denver Nuggets: 43 points (February 18th, 2010)

Stat line: 47 minutes, 43 points, 15-for-33 shooting, 13 rebounds, 15 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks

Result: Nuggets 118, Cavs 116 (OT)

Minnesota Timberwolves: 45 points (November 21st, 2007)

Stat line: 39 minutes, 45 points, 17-for-26 shooting, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Result: Cavs 97, Timberwolves 86

Oklahoma City Thunder: 44 points (December 13th, 2009)

Stat line: 39 minutes, 44 points, 16-for-29 shooting, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

Result: Cavs 102, Thunder 89

Portland Trail Blazers: 44 points (January 9th, 2011 and November 14th, 2018)

Results: Heat 107, Blazers 100 (OT) and Lakers 126, Blazers 117

Utah Jazz: 51 points (January 21st, 2006)

Stat line: 43 minutes, 51 points, 19-for-35 shooting, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals

Result: Cavs 108, Jazz 90

Dallas Mavericks: 46 points (March 29th, 2006)

Stat line: 43 minutes, 46 points, 16-for-23 shooting, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Result: Cavs 107, Mavs 94

Houston Rockets: 48 points (January 16th, 2023)

Stat line: 36 minutes, 48 points, 16-for-26 shooting, 8 rebounds, 9 assists

Result: Lakers 140, Rockets 132

Memphis Grizzlies: 51 points (January 15th, 2008)

Stat line: 47 minutes, 51 points, 18-for-28 shooting, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Result: Cavs 132, Grizzlies 124 (OT)

New Orleans Pelicans (as New Orleans Hornets): 44 points (March 28th, 2005)

Stat line: 53 minutes, 44 points, 16 of 29 shooting, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

Result: Cavs 109, Hornets 108

San Antonio Spurs: 44 points (February 13th, 2006)

Stat line: 41 minutes, 44 points, 19-of-33 shooting, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

Result: Cavs 101, Spurs 87

