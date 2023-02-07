LeBron James’ highest-scoring game against every NBA team
LeBron James is set to rewrite one of the most hallowed records in sports as he will soon become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record total of 38,387 points has stood since April 23rd, 1989, but James needs only 36 points to break the record at home on Tuesday night.
In his 20th year, James is having another All-Star season, and recently became the first player in NBA history to have a 40-point performance against all 30 franchises in the NBA.
James’ record for points in a game is 61, set in 2014 against the Charlotte Bobcats. We’ve compiled a list of James’ highest-scoring games in the regular season against every team in the league, listed by division. We’re excluding playoff performances, as they don’t count toward James’ career scoring record.
Cleveland Cavaliers: 46 points (January 25th, 2021)
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Stat line: 38 minutes, 46 points, 19-for-26 shooting, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Result: Lakers 115, Cavs 108
Chicago Bulls: 41 points (November 5th and 8th, 2008)
LeBron dropped 82 points on the Bulls in the span of three days in a home-and-home series, scoring 41 points twice in a pair of Cavaliers wins
Detroit Pistons: 43 points (November 24th, 2004)
Stat line: 38 minutes, 43 points, 15-for-22 shooting, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Result: Cavs 92, Pistons 76
Indiana Pacers: 47 points (February 10th, 2009)
Stat line: 41 minutes, 47 points, 15-for-21 shooting, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Result: Pacers 96, Cavs 95
Milwaukee Bucks: 55 points (February 20th, 2009)
Stat line: 40 minutes, 55 points, 16-for-29 shooting, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 8 3PM
Result: Cavs 111, Bucks 103
Philadelphia 76ers: 44 points (April 6th, 2018)
Stat line: 40 minutes, 44 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Result: Sixers 132, Cavs 130
New York Knicks: 52 points (February 4th, 2009)
Stat line: 44 minutes, 52 points, 17-for-33 shooting, 9 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 blocks
Result: Cavs 107, Knicks 102
Brooklyn Nets: 42 points (March 12th, 2008)
Stat line: 46 minutes, 42 points, 12-for-23 shooting, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Result: Nets 104, Cavs 99
Boston Celtics: 43 points (February 15th, 2006)
Stat line: 54 minutes, 43 points, 16-for-32 shooting, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks
Result: Cavs 113, Celtics 109 (2OT)
Toronto Raptors: 56 points (March 20th, 2005)
Stat line: 48 minutes, 56 points, 18-for-36 shooting, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals
Result: Raptors 105, Cavs 98
Atlanta Hawks: 48 points (December 30th, 2009)
Stat line: 43 minutes, 48 points, 15-for-23 shooting, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Result: Cavs 106, Hawks 101
Charlotte Hornets (as Charlotte Bobcats): 61 points (March 3rd, 2014)
Stat line: 41 minutes, 61 points, 22-for-33 shooting, 8 3PM, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
Result: Heat 124, Bobcats 107
Miami Heat: 51 points (November 18th, 2018)
Stat line: 38 minutes, 51 points, 19-for-31 shooting, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Result: Lakers 113, Heat 97
Orlando Magic: 51 points (February 3rd, 2011)
Stat line: 43 minutes, 51 points, 17-for-25 shooting, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Result: Heat 104, Magic 100
Washington Wizards: 57 points (November 3rd, 2017)
Stat line: 43 minutes, 57 points, 23-for-34 shooting, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks
Result: Cavs 130, Wizards 122
Golden State Warriors: 56 points (March 5th, 2022)
Stat line: 39 minutes, 56 points, 19-for-31 shooting, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block
Result: Lakers 124, Warriors 116
Los Angeles Clippers: 46 points (January 24th, 2023)
Stat line: 33 minutes, 46 points, 16-for-29 shooting, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Result: Clippers 133, Lakers 115
Los Angeles Lakers: 41 points (January 27th, 2008)
Stat line: 44 minutes, 41 points, 16-for-32 shooting, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Result: Cavs 98, Lakers 95
Phoenix Suns: 46 points (January 14th, 2006)
Stat line: 44 minutes, 46 points, 18-for-28 shooting, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal
Result: Suns 115, Cavs 106
Sacramento Kings: 51 points (March 13th, 2009)
Stat line: 47 minutes, 51 points, 16-for-30 shooting, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks
Result: Cavs 126, Kings 123 (OT)
Denver Nuggets: 43 points (February 18th, 2010)
Stat line: 47 minutes, 43 points, 15-for-33 shooting, 13 rebounds, 15 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks
Result: Nuggets 118, Cavs 116 (OT)
Minnesota Timberwolves: 45 points (November 21st, 2007)
Stat line: 39 minutes, 45 points, 17-for-26 shooting, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks
Result: Cavs 97, Timberwolves 86
Oklahoma City Thunder: 44 points (December 13th, 2009)
Stat line: 39 minutes, 44 points, 16-for-29 shooting, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 1 block
Result: Cavs 102, Thunder 89
Portland Trail Blazers: 44 points (January 9th, 2011 and November 14th, 2018)
Results: Heat 107, Blazers 100 (OT) and Lakers 126, Blazers 117
Utah Jazz: 51 points (January 21st, 2006)
Stat line: 43 minutes, 51 points, 19-for-35 shooting, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals
Result: Cavs 108, Jazz 90
Dallas Mavericks: 46 points (March 29th, 2006)
Stat line: 43 minutes, 46 points, 16-for-23 shooting, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
Result: Cavs 107, Mavs 94
Houston Rockets: 48 points (January 16th, 2023)
Stat line: 36 minutes, 48 points, 16-for-26 shooting, 8 rebounds, 9 assists
Result: Lakers 140, Rockets 132
Memphis Grizzlies: 51 points (January 15th, 2008)
Stat line: 47 minutes, 51 points, 18-for-28 shooting, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Result: Cavs 132, Grizzlies 124 (OT)
New Orleans Pelicans (as New Orleans Hornets): 44 points (March 28th, 2005)
Stat line: 53 minutes, 44 points, 16 of 29 shooting, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals
Result: Cavs 109, Hornets 108
San Antonio Spurs: 44 points (February 13th, 2006)
Stat line: 41 minutes, 44 points, 19-of-33 shooting, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals
Result: Cavs 101, Spurs 87