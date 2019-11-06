LeBron James to heckler: ‘Your lady embarrassed to be with you’ (video)
LeBron James isn’t just addressing his critics en masse.
He also gave a personal message to a Chicago heckler during the Lakers’ win over the Bulls last night.
Josh Delrio:
@KingJames and the lakers went in on this bulls fan lol. Lebron told him “ya lady embarrassed to be with you” lol pic.twitter.com/jRJSAjyThN
— Josh Delrio (@delrio_josh) November 6, 2019
LeBron:
Your lady embarrassed to be with you.
In an era where the NBA loves to fine players caught on video cursing at fans, this is a perfect way to cut deeply while probably avoiding league punishment.
LeBron is in MVP form all-around.