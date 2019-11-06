LeBron James to heckler: ‘Your lady embarrassed to be with you’ (video)

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

LeBron James isn’t just addressing his critics en masse.

He also gave a personal message to a Chicago heckler during the Lakers’ win over the Bulls last night.

Josh Delrio:


LeBron:

Your lady embarrassed to be with you.

In an era where the NBA loves to fine players caught on video cursing at fans, this is a perfect way to cut deeply while probably avoiding league punishment.

LeBron is in MVP form all-around.

