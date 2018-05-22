LeBron James hangs 44 more on the Celtics as the Cavs win Game 4, even Eastern finals

LeBron James took the ball, and matters in general, into his own hands once again in Game 4, torching the Celtics to even the Eastern Conference finals. (Getty)

Even after the Boston Celtics held serve at home to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals last week, LeBron James didn’t seem overly concerned with how things were shaping up for his Cleveland Cavaliers. When he got back to Northeast Ohio, he showed us why.

James followed up an efficient outing in Saturday’s 30-point drubbing of the visiting Celtics with his sixth 40-point game of the 2018 postseason on Monday, scoring a game-high 44 points in 42 minutes to lead the Cavaliers to a 111-102 win in Game 4 to knot the best-of-seven series up at two games apiece. The series will now shift back to Boston for the ever-pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday.

Center Tristan Thompson once again played a major role for coach Tyronn Lue, scoring 13 points with 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots in 38 minutes, while helping Cleveland once again dampen the effectiveness of Al Horford. Boston’s All-Star made his presence felt more firmly on Monday than he did in a quiet Game 3, and the Celtics did outscore the Cavs by two points in his 42 minutes of work (and were outscored by 11 in the six minutes he sat). But Thompson hounded him all over the court, fought for every offensive rebound and loose ball, and generally proved a persistent thorn in Brad Stevens’ side throughout the game, delivering the sort of rim-running energy and paint-patrolling menace that Cleveland so sorely lacked during the first two games of this series.

Kyle Korver added 14 points, four rebounds and even three blocked shots in 25 minutes off the bench, and Kevin Love battled through a cold shooting night (3-for-12 from the field) and foul trouble to contribute nine points, 11 rebounds and three assists. George Hill (13 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals) and J.R. Smith (nine points, 3-for-6 from 3-point range, three rebounds, three assists) helped space the floor and keep the ball moving for the Cavs, who would lead by as many as 19 points on their way to getting all square in the conference finals.

Jaylen Brown scored 17 of his team-high 25 points after halftime as the Celtics tried to claw back into the game after digging a big early hole with a slew of missed layups, dunks and other opportunities in the first quarter. With Cleveland’s non-LeBron offense slowing down, Boston got as close as seven on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter. They couldn’t get over the hump, though, as LeBron scored seven points in the final 4 1/2 minutes, including a dagger 3-pointer after a blown defensive assignment left him wide open with 1:43 to go, putting Cleveland up by 14 points and sending Stevens’ Celtics back to the drawing board.

As they did on Saturday, the Cavs raced out of the gates in Game 4. With James at the controls, Cleveland repeatedly generated good looks at the basket and showed a ratcheted-up level of defensive activity and intensity, building an early double-digit lead and never looking back. Boston’s last lead in this game came when Terry Rozier hit a pull-up jumper that made the score 10-9 with 7:54 to go in the first quarter; a 10-0 Cavs run put the Celtics behind the 8-ball, and Cleveland would keep them there in a comfortable win that reduces the conference finals to a best-of-three sprint.

The Celtics still have home-court advantage, and they’ve gone a perfect 9-0 at TD Garden this postseason. But the Cavs still has LeBron, so as they set out for Boston, you’ll forgive them if they still feel pretty good about their chances.

