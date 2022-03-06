LeBron James had a message for Matthew Stafford during 56-point game

With the Los Angeles Lakers in desperation mode as the regular season winds down, LeBron James put the team on his back. He dropped 56 points in the Lakers’ comeback win over the Golden State Warriors, beating Steph Curry’s squad, 124-116, at home.

In attendance and sitting next to the Lakers’ bench was Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who just won his first Super Bowl a few weeks ago. Stafford has gained a ton of respect in L.A. since delivering a title, even from the legend James, himself.

In the fourth quarter of the win, James had an epic message for Stafford: “I can’t have you in the building and not put on a show.”

"I can't have you in the building and not put on a show." 🤩 —LeBron to Matthew Stafford

James had already put up 54 points when he said that, but he added another two points, giving him 56 in the win. It’s the most he’s scored as a Laker, and is his 13th career game with at least 50 points.

Like everyone watching at home and at Crypto.com Arena, Stafford was in awe of the king’s performance.