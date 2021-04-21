LeBron James' greatness stems from a freakish, God-given ability that no one else has, according to Dwyane Wade

Eat This, Not That!

Over the last month, despite millions of people getting vaccinated every day, the number of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths have continued to increase in many parts of the country. During an interview with News4Jax UNCUT, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that if this one major mistake is made, the virus will continue to surge. Read on for his 8 pieces of essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated. 1 Premature Reopening Is a "Risky Proposition" When asked about Florida's complete reopening, Dr. Fauci warned that it was a big mistake dubbing it a "risky proposition" as it will give the virus an opportunity to "surge up"—especially while we are in the process of vaccinating the country, while will help us "control this virus and get ourselves back to some form of normality," he explained. "But to prematurely declare victory, by pulling back on the public health measures, I believe is ill-advised." 2 Vaccines Are the Answer Dr. Fauici revealed that the best way to beat the virus is to continue vaccination efforts and to keep following the fundamentals. "We all understand COVID fatigue, and we all want to see that we want to get ourselves back to some form of normality. We've been doing this for a long time," he said. "But we're going in the right direction with the vaccines. We're very fortunate that we have three vaccines that are highly efficacious. That's going to be the end game, answer to this. That's what's going to get us back to normal." He reiterated that it would be "counterproductive to throw aside all of the public health measures that can keep the virus contained until—and it won't be very long until—the vaccine can actually get the upper hand over this particular virus." He pointed to Israel as evidence. "Israel has gotten a certain critical proportion of their population vaccinated, and all of a sudden the virus load goes right down." 3 Infection Rate Is "Completely Unacceptable" Dr. Fauci also pointed out that the current rate of infection is disturbingly high. "Right now as a nation, we're averaging on a weekly basis between 60,000 and 70,000 new infections. That is completely unacceptable because if you stay at that level, there's a real risk to get another surge," he said. "And that's why we encourage people to hang in there a bit longer with the kinds of things that we know can contain the virus: the universal wearing of masks, the physical distancing, the avoiding congregate settings, not permanently by any means, but just until the vaccines can take over," he continued. 4 After Vaccination, You Can Unknowingly Spread COVID to Others When asked why people should still mask up in certain situations—depending on the level of infection in the community—after being vaccinated, he pointed out that asymptomatic spread can occur. "The risk to you of getting infected is very, very low. And the risk of getting a serious outcome is even lower when you're vaccinated," he confirmed. "But what can happen, and we'll learn more about it in the next couple of months, is that because you're vaccinated, you could get infected without knowing it, get no symptoms, but yet have virus in your nasal pharynx and in your nose. That wouldn't bother you because you're pretty well protected. But what you might do inadvertently is infect someone else by the shedding of virus, from your nasal pharynx, that person could then go on to get a serious outcome." 5 Also, Variants Aren't Always Offered Protection By the Vaccine While most of the variants are "variably protected by the vaccine—most of the time, the protection is really, really very good" he said, "but in some people, particularly elderly and others who, even though they're vaccinated, they might be vulnerable to a variant. You want to make sure that we protect everyone, ourselves and the people around us." RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 6 Things Will Return to Normal Soon Luckily, we are almost to the finish line. "Within a reasonable period of time, as more and more people get vaccinated and as that level of infection gets lower and lower in the community, you're going to see a pulling back on a lot of the public health mandates as it were, or suggestions or recommendations," he said. "People will have a lot more flexibility of going about in society, going to restaurants, enjoying themselves at events when there are other people there, for sure that will happen. We just need to hang in there a bit longer." 7 The Breakthrough Rate Is Very Low Finally, he explained that while some people are getting COVID after being fully vaccinated, it isn't a huge concern, primarily because the breakthrough rate is so low. "That tells you that the vaccines really work. I mean, that's important. That's a good news proposition. There was a report recently of 5,814 I believe breakthroughs that were seen in people two weeks after they were fully vaccinated. Well, you know, when you're vaccinating tens and tens of millions of people—the last count that there have been now 131 million people who've received at least one dose of vaccine—a couple of thousand breakthroughs still keeps the efficacy of that vaccine within the 90 plus percent bracket." 8 Don't Quit Yet! So keep following Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.