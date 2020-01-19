Laker fans are everywhere.

Decades of stars and success — from Magic Johnson through Kobe Bryant — turned the Lakers into the biggest franchise brand in the NBA, the only thing that might rival it is LeBron James‘ brand. Combine those two and there seem to be loud, at points obnoxious, Lakers fans in every arena.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Case in point: LeBron James got “M-V-P” chants in Houston while the Lakers beat the Rockets.

LeBron's getting "MVP!" chants in Houston 👑 pic.twitter.com/AAwFiqcnhf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 19, 2020





LeBron called it humbling.

"It's so humbling … Being able to do it at a high level with a great team and a historical franchise like the Lakers I couldn't ask for anything better than that." LeBron on hearing MVP chants on the road. pic.twitter.com/EG4kO2jegZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 19, 2020





LeBron’s play this season — 25.5 points and a career-high 10.9 assists a game, playing his best defense in years and leading the Lakers to a West best 34-8 record — has him in the hunt for a fifth MVP award (although he’s not who we would vote for right now).

Expect to hear these chants in a lot more buildings this season.