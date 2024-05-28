Is LeBron James a good fit with Phoenix Suns? NBA insider raves about team's potential

The speculation about LeBron James potentially joining the Phoenix Suns continues to swirl around the NBA with talk of him potentially forming a "historic superteam" in Phoenix with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal (and of the Suns potentially drafting his son, Bronny James).

Some NBA writers have even made cases as to why the speculation could become reality, writing of how it really isn't that far-fetched to see LeBron James in a Phoenix Suns jersey.

But does it make sense for LeBron James to join the Suns from a basketball standpoint? Is he a good fit in Phoenix?

According to one NBA insider, the answer to those questions is yes.

"Now, again, strictly from a basketball standpoint, we know he's got lots of money, it's not like he has to get the extra money," Fox Sports' Chris Broussard said on First Things First on Monday. "He's billionaire, he's fine, but basketball-wise, I'd love it. I mean, he answers the question, the biggest question about that team was what? Their fourth quarter situation. They were the worst fourth quarter team in the league by a healthy margin and because they didn't have a decision maker, that's what LeBron could do, is make the decision for that team.

"Look, if he went to Phoenix, they'd be nice. And you're close to LA, theoretically, so you'd see the family."

LeBron James on Suns would be 'poetic'

Broussard isn't the only person to think that LeBron James would be a good fit on the court with the Suns.

Ahnfiredigital.com raved about LeBron James' potential to unlock Phoenix's lineup.

Jesse Cinquini wrote: "Perhaps a playmaker of James’ caliber to complement their trio of elite scorers is what the Suns need in order to make a deep run in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. James is one of the greatest passers the game has ever seen, as he ranks fourth in NBA history in regular-season assists and second behind only former Lakers floor general Magic Johnson in playoff assists. Furthermore, across 71 games played (all starts) with Los Angeles during the 2023-24 regular season, James averaged a team-high 8.3 assists per contest. After competing against one another for such a long time, it would be poetic to see two of the best players of their generation in James and Durant finally join forces."

What social media had to say about LeBron James' fit on the Suns

Social media had thoughts on LeBron James' basketball fit with the Suns, with many people thinking Phoenix should absolutely do all it could to try to land the NBA superstar because of what he would bring to the team.

They say that a hall of famer who is willing to take a vet minimum is great value.



Sources suggest a team with stars already would like more of them if possible.



Big if true. — Espo  (@Espo) May 27, 2024

Per sources close to logic, the Phoenix Suns would have interest in any hall of famer playing at a high level willing to sign for the vet minimum to play with KD, Book and Beal.



Could their big plan be to add quality talent at minimum salary? It sure seems that way. — Espo  (@Espo) May 26, 2024

If I completely disregard that he's not prime LBJ anymore, the way that LeBron fits both the facilitator + bigger wing need for the Suns might be the perfect situation. Also if the man gets the Suns their first championship, he can have my GOAT vote without further thought. — Joshua (@joshuaofthesea) May 24, 2024

This means the likelihood of LeBron James joining the @Suns is possible. The Phoenix Suns get their ball handler they need in LeBron, and the Suns win a ring. https://t.co/PJ04RGfKiR — Dietrich (D-Trick)🇺🇸🌵 (@Follow_DTrick) May 25, 2024

Why the Suns should absolutely pursue Lebron James ⬇️



pic.twitter.com/8GOJfbCqfr — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) April 30, 2024

We're officially manifesting Bronny James and LeBron James on the @PHNX_Suns pod, but it really isn't as crazy as it sounds when you start looking at the list of options that would make sense for both!



Full episode: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/m2NobNVqV8 — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) May 25, 2024

Call us crazy all you want, but even ESPN's Bobby Marks thinks the Suns should *at least* have the Bronny/LeBron James conversation!https://t.co/dGZqR03vRr pic.twitter.com/DMkRjIaSQe — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) May 24, 2024

"That's why I think he will legitimately consider it,"@Espo from @PHNX_Suns joins #TheExtraPoint on @azfamily to discuss the path for Lebron and Bronny to end up on the #Suns. https://t.co/6sItks98YK pic.twitter.com/bE2owU03w9 — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 25, 2024

Could LeBron James really join the Phoenix Suns?

LeBron James can opt out of his contract for the 2024-25 season and become a free agent, which would likely be the only way Phoenix could land him, as the team is very limited financially due to being well over the NBA salary cap.

Would LeBron James really sign a veteran's minimum deal with Phoenix and miss out on $50 million to play for the Suns?

Many people have their doubts, but they don't have doubts about how LeBron James would fit on Phoenix's roster.

The Suns "would be nice" with LeBron James on the roster, indeed, as Broussard said.

They would also be very interesting and have the eyes of the league all season.

Could it really happen?

