LeBron James goes head-to-head with Chicago heckler

Heckling LeBron James is pretty much a Chicago tradition at this point and sure enough, the boo birds were out for James on Tuesday night. One fan learned the hard way what happens when you verbally joust with Mr. James.

"Your lady embarrassed to be with you..."



LeBron wasn't having it with this heckler.



(via @delrio_josh)







— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 6, 2019

James' comeback, "Your lady embarrassed to be with you," gets a particularly big reaction from the small throng of fans, with Anthony Davis even letting loose a small chuckle.

We can't tell the exact words of the heckler but they definitely got the attention of James, and eventually Anthony Davis, and DeMarcus Cousins, all who turn towards them.

It was all smiles from James, who notched his third straight triple-double in the comeback win, the Lakers' sixth in a row.

