Mystery solved: Why was Cowboys fan LeBron James in the Rams locker room?

LeBron James might be the greatest basketball player of his generation, but when it comes to football, he’s just another fan, albeit an incredibly wealthy and famous one.

James has long worn his fandom for the Dallas Cowboys on his sleeve, so he was naturally going to be in attendance for the team’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, like any out-of-market fan when their team visits the local squad.

And just like any fan, James spent some time visiting the other team’s locker room. Wait, what?

LeBron James attends the NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LeBron James visits Rams locker room

After the Rams trampled the Cowboys on their way to a 30-22 win, Rams linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo posted an interesting video of James walking through the Rams locker room and greeting at least one member of the organization.





Now, there could have been plenty of explanations for what James could have been doing that didn’t include James turning on his Cowboys after a single playoff loss. There could have been specific members of the Rams organization that he knows or wanted to say hello to, like Todd Gurley (who once appeared on his TV show). He could have been making inroads into the Los Angeles sports market, ever the businessman. Or maybe, and this is a novel concept, he was just having fun on Saturday and going where the moment took him.

Turns out, none of those were true. Rather, the video Okoronkwo posted came from before the game, and James had a very specific reason for going in.

Commenting on a Bleacher Report Instagram post saying he was in the locker room after the game, James said he was in there to … use the bathroom.

Screencap of LeBron James’ Instagram comment.

So there you have it, LeBron James seems to have briefly had the most dissected restroom run we’re going to see in a while.

