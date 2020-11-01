LeBron James gives shoutout to DK Metcalf, nicknames him ‘Baby Bron’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

LeBron James knows greatness when he sees it.

While watching the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, King James couldn’t help but praise one player who caught his eye: Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf.

The now four-time NBA champion shared a photo to his Instagram story of Metcalf dodging the 49ers defense for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. “We Built Different,” James captioned the Instagram story. “@DKM14 aka Baby Bron.”

This isn’t the first time LeBron has shown D.K. some love. The NBA star shouted out Metcalf back in January after the rookie had seven receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ Wild Card victory over the Eagles.

"Congrats young King. Too fast, too strong," James' caption said on the Instagram story Metcalf set a Super Bowl-era NFL record as a rookie.

It’s not every day you get some love from one of the greatest sports icons on the planet, but LeBron knows Metcalf isn’t just any other player.

The Seahawks currently lead the 49ers 20-7 in the second half. Metcalf has six receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns so far in the contest.

